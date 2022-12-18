Australia vs South Africa: Twitter slams Gabba pitch after 1st Test finishes in two days

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
The first Test between Australia and South Africa ended in a span of two days

Australia took a 1-0 lead in the series. AP

The first Test between Australia and South Africa ended in a span of two days. The hosts rattled the Proteas in the second innings and bowled them out for 99 as the visitors could only manage to set a target of 34 runs.

But they did give the fans something to cheer about as South Africa scalped four Australian wickets before the home side eventually clinched a win by 6 wickets in Brisbane. Earlier, in the day, Australia captain Pat Cummins bagged a fifer.

For South Africa, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, and Keshav Maharaj were the only batters who got into the double-figure mark. Zondo top-scored with 36.


Australia bowled out South Africa for 152 and then scored 218 in reply in the first innings to take a 66-run lead.

“I’m not sure if I have ever played a two-day Test. It was very interesting to say the least,” Starc said after the match.

The two sides will now play each other in the second Test scheduled to begin on 26th December in Melbourne.

Updated Date: December 18, 2022 13:17:32 IST

