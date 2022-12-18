Australia vs South Africa: Twitter slams Gabba pitch after 1st Test finishes in two days

The first Test between Australia and South Africa ended in a span of two days. The hosts rattled the Proteas in the second innings and bowled them out for 99 as the visitors could only manage to set a target of 34 runs.

But they did give the fans something to cheer about as South Africa scalped four Australian wickets before the home side eventually clinched a win by 6 wickets in Brisbane. Earlier, in the day, Australia captain Pat Cummins bagged a fifer.

For South Africa, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, and Keshav Maharaj were the only batters who got into the double-figure mark. Zondo top-scored with 36.

If a subcontinent Test would have finished in 2 days, the reactions would be quite different to say the least. #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/yvcH0rWweL — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 18, 2022

34 wickets in less than two days This is how Test cricket on steroids feels like! #AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/COqv3EcG8u — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 18, 2022

For South Africa to compete in the next two tests they need to add another specialist batsman and back Keshav Maharaj to play a bigger role. #AUSvSA — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) December 18, 2022

This at the Gabba isn’t unplayable but a very difficult pitch to bat on. Almost too difficult. A proper, spicy Andhra curry that is edible but leaves you gasping….. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 18, 2022

Gut feeling is that the Gabba pitch will get a below average rating. Will be interesting to see after that. Not sure how safe it would have been if it had somehow gone to a third day but that was astonishing. #AUSvSA — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 18, 2022

142 overs and not even lasting 2 days and they have the audacity to lecture on what kind of pitches are needed. Had it happened in India, it would have been labelled end of test cricket, ruining test cricket and what not. The Hypocrisy is mind-boggling . #AUSvSA — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 18, 2022



Australia bowled out South Africa for 152 and then scored 218 in reply in the first innings to take a 66-run lead.

“I’m not sure if I have ever played a two-day Test. It was very interesting to say the least,” Starc said after the match.

The two sides will now play each other in the second Test scheduled to begin on 26th December in Melbourne.

