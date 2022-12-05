Ben Stokes-led England romped to a 74-run win over Pakistan in the first Test in Rawalpindi on Monday, scripting the win in sensational fashion. Pakistan managed to post 579 on board in reply to England’s total of 657, and in the second innings, England declared at 264/7 with four sessions to go in the Test match.

That meant Pakistan needed 343 runs to win the Test and take a series lead. But that was not meant to happen. At the end of Day 4, Pakistan were 80/2 in their run-chase. The hosts still needed 263 runs to win, with eight wickets remaining and three sessions to spare.

On the final Day of the Test, Imam ul Haq and Saud Shakeel forged a 61-run stand for the fourth wicket, and that was followed by Shakeel forging an 87-run partnership with Mohammad Rizwan for the fifth, but none of those partnerships seemed to work for Pakistan with the English bowlers striking at regular intervals.

The hosts were eventually bowled out for 268, with veteran James Anderson and Ollie Robinson taking four wickets each.

Pakistan were in fifth place in the ICC World Test Championships (WTC) before this series, and an opening defeat meant that Babar Azam and Co remained static at fifth.

Pakistan have been considered as one of the contenders to book a spot in the WTC Final in 2023, but the defeat means their hopes have taken a hit.

Pakistan are slated to play two more Tests against England, and another two against New Zealand at home, but it remains to be seen how much Pakistan could stake their claim for a WTC Final spot.

While Pakistan’s loss to England in the first Test would be heartbreaking for fans and players alike, their defeat has, in fact, boosted India’s chances to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

How has Pakistan’s loss boosted India’s chances?

If the World Test Championships standings are to go by, it may seem as though Australia and South Africa may meet in the final at The Oval next summer. It’s fair to even note that the Aussies are slated to host the Proteas for three Tests later in December. Australia are currently playing a home Test series against West Indies, and won the first Test convincingly by 164 runs, and should they complete the clean sweep in the second Test, and win at least two out of the three Tests against South Africa, the Aussies would stand a chance to make the final.

India, meanwhile, have six matches still left to play in the current WTC cycle. They play two Tests against Bangladesh away, and host Australia for four Tests early next year. India are placed fourth in the standings with a win percentage of 52.08, while Sri Lanka on third are above them with a win percentage of 53.33.

In order to have any hopes of qualifying for the final, India will have to clean sweep Bangladesh in the upcoming two-Test series, and can afford to lose only one match against Australia at home next year, meaning Rohit Sharma’s men have to win three of the four Tests against Aussies to keep their chances of a final in the WTC alive.

India were runners-up in the 2019-21 cycle of the World Test Championship, having lost to New Zealand by eight wickets at Southampton’s Rose Bowl last year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.