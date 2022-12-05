England defeated Pakistan in their own backyard after almost 20 years, making it a memorable overseas win for the Three Lions.

The win — giving England a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series — embellished England’s newly adopted “Bazball” cricket, an aggressive style taken from the nickname of head coach Brendon McCullum.

Fast bowlers Ollie Robinson and James Anderson took four wickets apiece as England pulled off an exciting 74-run win over Pakistan Monday in the first Test in Rawalpindi.

Anderson took 4-36 and Robinson 4-50 on a placid Rawalpindi Stadium pitch to dismiss Pakistan for 268, with the stadium floodlights glowing as daylight faded.

Pakistan’s last pair of Naseem Shah (six) and Mohammad Ali (nought) defied England for 35 minutes and 8.5 overs before spinner Jack Leach trapped Naseem leg-before, leaving England players ecstatic.

Watch the winning moments here –



Skipper Ben Stokes was also active throughout the day, keeping unrelenting pressure on the Pakistan batters with close-set fields and intelligent bowling changes.

The win is England’s seventh in eight Tests under the new management of McCullum and Stokes, installed in May this year.

It was achieved after dangling the carrot-like target of 343 runs for Pakistan to win in a possible 130 overs. For a while, they had their chance. But England bowlers ensured to make regular inroads and choke the Pakistan batting lineup.

England are on their first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005, having declined to visit in the interim years on security grounds.

With inputs from AFP

