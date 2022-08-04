India's instability over captains could play into Pakistan's hands, feels Rashid Latif

New Delhi: Former wicket-keeper Rashid Latif has put his weight behind Pakistan to outplay India in the Asia Cup 2022 clash in Dubai. Latif while speaking on his official YouTube channel ‘Caught Behind’ pointed out that Pakistan have a better strategy and a more stabilised leadership group in comparison to India.

"Win or loss is different. But I think Pakistan's strategy is looking much better. There are not many changes in the Pakistan side, whether it's T20I, ODI or Test. When you look at India, they have had around 7 captains in the past year, which is quite inappropriate in present situation," Latif said.

“Kohli isn't there, Rohit and Rahul were injured. Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant came as captains, Shikhar Dhawan (ODI) also came as a captain. They would have some problem making their best team. It is no doubt that India have the best players but they can't make their best-16, and I think they would have problems even forming their best XI,” he added.

He further added that Pakistan's famous T20 World Cup win against The Men in Blue came because of India's "mistakes".

“Pakistan won because of India's mistakes last year, and I think this time, Pakistan will benefit from India's mistakes again,” said Latif.

The two sides are slated to take on each other on 28th August, 2022 in Dubai. The blockbuster clash could well be played thrice in a short time period.

