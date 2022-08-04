How India and Pakistan can play each other thrice in Asia Cup 2022

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to face each other once again and there are high chances that the two teams will face each other thrice within a span of 15 days.

The Men in Blue will be up against the neighbours in the Group A match of Asia Cup 2022 on 28th August, 2022 in Dubai. The Group A in the competition will have a qualifying member and it is expected that India and Pakistan will finish as the top two teams in their group (both beating the qualifying team) and will march into the Super four.

As there is no semi-final, all the top four teams in Super 4s will take on each other which means that India and Pakistan will play each other for the second time in the competition and if all goes well and the two sides qualify for the final, then they will be up against each other for the third time.

India and Pakistan last played against each other in the historical T20 World Cup fixture. Pakistan defeated India for the first time in a World Cup game in that match. The tournament is set to commence on 27th August, 2022 in Dubai with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan in the opener while the final will be played on 11th September at the same venue.

