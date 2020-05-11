First Cricket
Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri revisits first century on home turf with Twitter post

Former cricketer and Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri revisited his first Test century on home ground through a Twitter post.

FP Trending, May 11, 2020 14:03:59 IST

Former cricketer and Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri revisited his first Test century on home ground through a Twitter post. Revealing that his first century on home turf was in Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium in 1984, he posted two images from the game.

“Super feeling to do it in front of your home crowd with my parents watching. Turned out to be match-winning 142 vs England,” Shastri wrote.

Prior to the match, all of Shastri’s tons had been scored overseas.

The match saw Laxman Sivaramakrishnan take six wickets for India allowing them to restrict England for 195 in the first innings. India would go onto register 465 runs, of which Shastri scored 142 runs from 323 balls.

Shastri, who is currently the coach of the Indian men’s team, had recently also revealed that the 1985 team which he was a part of could worry even the current squad led by Virat Kohli.

“No question about that. They (team of 85) will give any team that India puts up in white ball cricket, a run for their money. That team of 85 will give this team a run for money,” Shastri said during Sony Ten Pit Stop show on the channel's Facebook page.

Shastri was a part of the team under Sunil Gavaskar that won the World Championship of Cricket in Australia. Shastri won an Audi car for being the player of the tournament.

