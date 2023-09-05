Who could miss out?
Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, and Sanju Samson are the likely candidates to face exclusion from the current Asia Cup squad. Although, they could still be part of the extravaganza but as reserves/stand-by options
India World Cup Squad announcement LIVE Updates: Follow the latest updates as India's 15-member squad for the World Cup is announced by the BCCI
India World Cup 2023 squad announcement Live Updates
India's 15-member World Cup squad will be announced today, on the day of the deadline set by ICC. Changes can be made until September end in case of injuries to players. The announcement is due to be made at 1:30 PM IST.
BCCI will unveil the 15-member India squad for the ODI World Cup today. Chief selector AJit Agarkar and the Indian cricket team are in Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup.
With the World Cup set to begin exactly a month from now, ICC set 5 September as the deadline to announce the squads. Most teams have already made their announcements but India will do so on the last day.
Despite the suspense until the eleventh hour, India’s squad is not going to be much of a surprise considering Asia Cup 18-member touring party has hinted plenty at the final 15.
Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian cricket team at the 2023 ODI World Cup with the first match coming against Australia on 8 October.
India are aiming to win their third ODI World Cup and first since 2011. It is also an incredible opportunity considering India’s long wait for ICC silverware.
During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir overlooked Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur from his squad, but instead preferred Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna.