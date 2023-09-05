BCCI will unveil the 15-member India squad for the ODI World Cup today. Chief selector AJit Agarkar and the Indian cricket team are in Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup.

With the World Cup set to begin exactly a month from now, ICC set 5 September as the deadline to announce the squads. Most teams have already made their announcements but India will do so on the last day.

Despite the suspense until the eleventh hour, India’s squad is not going to be much of a surprise considering Asia Cup 18-member touring party has hinted plenty at the final 15.

Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian cricket team at the 2023 ODI World Cup with the first match coming against Australia on 8 October.

India are aiming to win their third ODI World Cup and first since 2011. It is also an incredible opportunity considering India’s long wait for ICC silverware.