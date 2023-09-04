Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir has revealed his 15-member India squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup, and it does feature a couple of surprising omissions.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir overlooked Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur from his squad, but instead preferred Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna.

Sundar, however, has not played an ODI since January this year.

The batters include Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan, while Shubman Gill also retains his place.

Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya feature as all-rounders in Gambhir’s team .

Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah had made their India comebacks from their respective injuries recently, while KL Rahul, despite recovering from a thigh injury, has suffered a niggle and is yet to make his competitive cricket.

While Iyer had a forgettable return with the bat, scoring just 14 runs against Pakistan, Bumrah made his comeback in the T20I series against Ireland, where he picked four wickets.

The BCCI are set to announce India’s 15-man World Cup squad on Tuesday (5 September), and aead of the official announcement, experts have been picking their squad predictions.

India will begin their ODI World Cup campaign on 8 October against Australia in Chennai. The much-anticipated clash against Pakistan will take place in Ahmedabad on 14 October.

India squad for World Cup as picked by Gautam Gambhir: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.