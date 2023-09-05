Kane Williamson, who had suffered a knee injury in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has recovered enough to be named in New Zealand’s World Cup squad. However, he may not be available for the very first match of the tournament.

Williamson had ruptured his ACL in the right knee while playing for Gujarat Titans against Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the IPL 2023 season. The Kiwi batter landed awkwardly while trying to prevent a six and was carried off the field immediately. He was ruled out of the IPL completely and his chances of playing the World Cup looked slim.

“Kane has applied phenomenal dedication to his rehabilitation and has been supported by a strong group of experts around him,” New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said.

“He’s left no stone unturned in trying to get back playing cricket at the highest level. We are delighted to be in a place to select him.

“At the same time, he’s also kept perspective about his recovery and hasn’t wanted to rush or force his way back too early. As we’ve previously said, it’s great he wants to play cricket for New Zealand in the long term.”

“As we’ve said throughout this process we want to give Kane every bit of available time to aid his recovery. The World Cup is not a short tournament and we will continue to monitor his progress over the next month ahead of the first tournament match.”

Williamson is part of the travelling team on New Zealand’s tour of England although he isn’t part of the squad.

The 33-year-old has played just 12 ODIs since the 2019 ODI World Cup final but remains integral to the team’s plans in the 50-over format.

At the 2019 World Cup, Williamson was New Zealand’s highest run-scorer with 578 runs at an average of 82.57, including two centuries. He was also adjudged as the Player of the tournament.

New Zealand are scheduled to name their complete World Cup squad on September 11. Their first fixture is against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5.