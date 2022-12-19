India women’s cricket team will lock horns with Australia women’s team in the fifth and final T20I of the series on Tuesday (20 December). The match will be a dead rubber as the visitors have already clinched the series by winning three games.

India have pushed Australia to the limit but barring the sensational super over win, have failed to land the killer blow, be it with the bat or ball. The champion outfit that Australia are, they have found a way to bounce back after being put under pressure by the Indians.

Australia’s top-order did the job in the first two games but India managed to get rid of them cheaply in the next couple of matches only for the Ellyse Perry-led middle order to take the game away from them.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup in South Africa in February, the Australia series has served India well in their preparations for the ICC event.

The reigning champions have exposed the areas that India must improve on, whether it is the high dot ball ratio, their fielding or the lack of firepower in the bowling department.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the fifth T20I between India and Australia.

When is the India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I?

The India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I will be played on 20 December.

Where will the India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I start?

The India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I will start at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 PM.

Where can I watch the India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I on TV?

The India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I will be shown live on Star Sports channels.

Where can I watch the India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I online?

The India Women vs Australia Women 5th T20I will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar. You can follow the match live on firstpost.com.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.