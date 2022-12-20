OUT! Devika Vaidya joins the party, removing Ellyse Perry. Perry looks to play the loft, but does not get the desired elevation , and Harleen Deol completes the catch at long-on. Perry c Harleen Deol b Devika Vaidya 18
India Women vs Australia Women, 5th T20I LIVE SCORE: Shafali Verma comes in for her first over of the night, and it's a successful one as she removes Tahlia McGrath. McGrath is stumped by Richa Ghosh while coming down the track for the cover drive, and she is beaten on the inside edge.
After 9 overs,Australia Women 64/3 ( Ellyse Perry 17 , Ashleigh Gardner 3)
Shafali Verma comes in for her first over of the night, and it's a successful one as she removes Tahlia McGrath. McGrath is stumped by Richa Ghosh while coming down the track for the cover drive, and she is beaten on the inside edge. Eight runs and a wicket off that over. Rajeshwari Gayakwad bowls the next over, and seven runs come from it.
After 3 overs,Australia Women 17/1 ( Phoebe Litchfield 11 , Tahlia McGrath (C) 1)
Renuka Singh back into the attavk, for her second over, and Tahlia McGrath faces her. It's a disciplined over from Renuka, bowling a consistent lemgth and it's a maiden over.
Playing XI
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Thakur Singh
Australia: Beth Mooney(w), Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown
India vs Australia LIVE updates
India Women have won the toss in Mumbai and will field first against Australia Women.
“All the young girls who got an opportunity to play against this Aussie side will take away the experience. We have positives even though we lost the series,” Harmanpreet Kaur counted on the positives after India's series loss. Read more here
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the fifth T20 between India women and Australia women that will take place in Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium. India have already lost the series with a game to play, and will look to secure a consolation victory tonight. Stay tuned for more updates.
Preview: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women’s cricket team will have prode to play for when they take on visitors Australia in the fifth and final T20 in Mumbai on Tuesday.
The Southern Stars have already sealed the series 3-1 with a game to spare, and India will look to secure a consolation victory in the Maximum City on Tuesday.
Australia had won the series opener at the DY Patil Stadium by nine wickets, but India responded strongly, clinching a Super Over victory in the second match after scores were tied on 187 after both the innings. Smriti Mandhana (79) had starred in that game, and the Women in Blue would hope for the same in the final match.
The third and fourth T20s too belonged to the Aussies, winning by 21 runs and seven runs respectively, and even a cameo from Richa Ghosh (40*) in the fourth game could not save the hosts in the fourth T20.
Beth Mooney has been Australia’s top run-getter with 203 runs, while Ashleigh Gardner leads the wicket-takers charts with five scalps to her name.
Squads:
India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Thakur Singh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Australia Women: Tahlia McGrath(c), Beth Mooney(w), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Amanda Wellington, Phoebe Litchfield, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth
