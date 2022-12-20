Preview: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women’s cricket team will have prode to play for when they take on visitors Australia in the fifth and final T20 in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The Southern Stars have already sealed the series 3-1 with a game to spare, and India will look to secure a consolation victory in the Maximum City on Tuesday.

Australia had won the series opener at the DY Patil Stadium by nine wickets, but India responded strongly, clinching a Super Over victory in the second match after scores were tied on 187 after both the innings. Smriti Mandhana (79) had starred in that game, and the Women in Blue would hope for the same in the final match.

The third and fourth T20s too belonged to the Aussies, winning by 21 runs and seven runs respectively, and even a cameo from Richa Ghosh (40*) in the fourth game could not save the hosts in the fourth T20.

Beth Mooney has been Australia’s top run-getter with 203 runs, while Ashleigh Gardner leads the wicket-takers charts with five scalps to her name.

Squads:

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Renuka Thakur Singh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia Women: Tahlia McGrath(c), Beth Mooney(w), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Heather Graham, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Amanda Wellington, Phoebe Litchfield, Nicola Carey, Kim Garth

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.