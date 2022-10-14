BCCI willing to send Indian Team to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023: Reports

The Indian team’s visit to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in 2023 is on BCCI’s agenda but is subject to clearance of the government of the time. “It will be subject to the clearance of the Government of India as always,” Cricbuzz quoted an unnamed BCCI official as saying.

The tournament will be played in the ODI format.

India will be participating in four multinational tournaments in 2023– Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa, Asia Cup in Pakistan, and the ODI World Cup that the nation will host.

The two sides haven’t played against each other in a bilateral tie since Pakistan’s tour of India in 2012-13. However, the teams have faced each other in the ICC tournaments quite regularly.

As per a report in The Indian Express, The Men in Blue will not take on the Pakistan side in any bilateral series in 2023-27 cycle.

“India will be playing 5-match Test series against both England and Australia on a home-and-away basis every two years i.e. one home series every four years. In addition, there will also be standalone tours (home and away) of 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is. Thus, India will play 5 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 5 T20Is in the cycle (Home and Away) against Australia as well as England comprising one annual series (either red ball or white ball) every year in this cycle,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah reportedly wrote to state associations in a circular.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.