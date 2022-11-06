The T20 World Cup witnessed its latest update earlier today with Netherlands stunning South Africa by 13 runs in the first game of the Sunday triple-header, resulting in the Proteas crashing out of yet another World Cup
India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup, LIVE cricket score and updates, ball by ball commentary: Team India will hope to finish on top of Group 2 with a victory over Zimbabwe in the final Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup.
A virtual quarter-final is currently underway between Bangladesh and Pakistan in Adelaide, with the winner of the match guaranteed a place in the semi-finals though it is only the result of the India-Zimbabwe game that will ultimaely determine the semi-final lineup.
Click here to follow the live score and updates on the BAN-PAK match
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the final match of the Super 12s in the T20 World Cup, with India taking on Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the final match of the Sunday triple-header.
Preview: Having already qualified for the semi-finals courtesy South Africa’s stunning loss at the hands of Netherlands earlier in the day, Team India will hope to dish out a strong performance against Zimbabwe in final Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday.
India currently sit on top of Group 2 with six points to their name and while they will be overtaken by the winner of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan clash — which has become a virtual quarter-final thanks to the Netherlands’ win — but can regain the top spot if they come out on top against the Chevrons.
The Men in Blue, who had failed to reach the semi-finals of the tournament last year, registered nervy wins over Pakistan and Bangladesh but had outclassed Netherlands by 56 runs. Their only defeat so far in the tournament came against South Africa in Perth, with the Proteas successfully chasing down a 134-run target with five wickets to spare.
Zimbabwe, on the other hand, finished on top of Group A in the first round with wins against Ireland and Scotland. After their opening game of the Super 12s against South Africa got washed out, they would go on to defeat Pakistan in a match dubbed the ‘Bean Derby’, a victory that not only was one of their greatest across formats but one that also boosted their hopes of reaching the semi-finals.
The Craig Ervine-led side however, would bow out of the race to the knockouts with defeats against Bangladesh and Netherlands, and will play for pride in their final game of the tournament against India.
Squads:
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant.
Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Regis Chakabva(w), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Brad Evans, Clive Madande.
