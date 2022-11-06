The T20 World Cup witnessed its latest, and perhaps its biggest, upset on Sunday with the Netherlands stunning South Africa by 13 runs in Adelaide to bring the Proteas’ campaign to a premature end.

South Africa, who were heavily favoured to become the first team from Group 2 to qualify for the semi-finals, failed to chase down the 159-run target set by the Dutch, whose bowlers responded brilliantly and maintained the choke-hold on Temba Bavuma’s men throughout their innings to induce panic among their ranks.

The tournament has been one of major upsets so far — from West Indies getting knocked out by Ireland and Scotland and Namibia beating Sri Lanka to Zimbabwe pulling off a one-run win against Pakistan.

South Africa had never lost a match against a non-Test-playing nation before this game, and were perhaps already making plans for the semi-finals when the spirited Dutch side, whose only victory in the Super 12s came against the Zimbabweans on Saturday, came from out of nowhere and halted them on their tracks.

South Africa’s exit from the tournament not only seals India’s place in the semi-finals, it also makes the Bangladesh-Pakistan match — also taking place at the Adelaide Oval — a virtual quarter-final.

The India-Zimbabwe match, the final Super 12 match of the tournament, will however decide the semi-final fixtures as a victory for the Men in Blue will ensure they finish on top of the group and face England in the second semi-final on Thursday.

We now take a look at some of the reactions to South Africa’s shock loss:

Ooooooooh… — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) November 6, 2022

Oh my gawd. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) November 6, 2022

I keep trying to convince people that South Africa’s chokers tag is wrong, it is based on a very small sample. South Africa keep responding by increasing the sample size. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) November 6, 2022

Decided to sleep for this match because I didn’t fancy a 2am start. Figured it would be straightforward. What on earth??? Wow, South Africa. Wow. Wow. #T20WorldCup — Firdose Moonda (@FirdoseM) November 6, 2022

South Africa write another chapter in their almost unbelievably tragic World Cup disaster diary. Even with the one ball match, Klusener run out, NZ panic, DLS tie, Grants knock, this game must be the most twisted and hard to get over. SA just lost a World Cup to the Dutch. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) November 6, 2022

Nothing is certain in this world except Death, Taxes and South Africa imploding in a Cricket World Cup. — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) November 6, 2022

I actually thought the South Africans had a good day

Myburgh 37(30) and a good catch

Ackermann 41*(26) and 3 overs for 16

Glover 3/9 in 2

Roelof van der Merwe with one of the catches of the tournament Too soon? #T20WorldCup — Natalie Germanos (@NatalieGermanos) November 6, 2022

To call the result an upset would be slightly unfair. It was a proper thumping. The Netherlands outplayed South Africa with bat, ball and in the field & with the moment of the day with the Roelof van der Merwe catch #T20WorldCup — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) November 6, 2022

