T20 World Cup: ‘Death, taxes and South Africa imploding in a Cricket World Cup’, Twitter reacts to Proteas’ shock loss

South Africa's T20 World Cup campaign came to a screeching halt on Sunday with a stunning 13-run loss against Netherlands in their final Super 12 match in Adelaide.

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards and Bas de Leede celebrate their victory over South Africa in Adelaide. AP

The T20 World Cup witnessed its latest, and perhaps its biggest, upset on Sunday with the Netherlands stunning South Africa by 13 runs in Adelaide to bring the Proteas’ campaign to a premature end.

South Africa, who were heavily favoured to become the first team from Group 2 to qualify for the semi-finals, failed to chase down the 159-run target set by the Dutch, whose bowlers responded brilliantly and maintained the choke-hold on Temba Bavuma’s men throughout their innings to induce panic among their ranks.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

The tournament has been one of major upsets so far — from West Indies getting knocked out by Ireland and Scotland and Namibia beating Sri Lanka to Zimbabwe pulling off a one-run win against Pakistan.

South Africa had never lost a match against a non-Test-playing nation before this game, and were perhaps already making plans for the semi-finals when the spirited Dutch side, whose only victory in the Super 12s came against the Zimbabweans on Saturday, came from out of nowhere and halted them on their tracks.

South Africa’s exit from the tournament not only seals India’s place in the semi-finals, it also makes the Bangladesh-Pakistan match — also taking place at the Adelaide Oval — a virtual quarter-final.

The India-Zimbabwe match, the final Super 12 match of the tournament, will however decide the semi-final fixtures as a victory for the Men in Blue will ensure they finish on top of the group and face England in the second semi-final on Thursday.

We now take a look at some of the reactions to South Africa’s shock loss:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Updated Date: November 06, 2022 10:36:43 IST

