India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli says he's not someone who bats to entertain crowd, focuses on winning matches
Indian captain Virat Kohli on Friday said that he's not a player who hits the ball in the air to entertain the crowd but someone who wants to do his job and win matches for the country.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs RAJ Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs KAR Karnataka beat Haryana by 8 wickets
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEPW Vs SLW Sri Lanka Women beat Nepal Women by 41 runs
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 BANW Vs MDVW Bangladesh Women beat Maldives Women by 249 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 8 wickets
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 MDVW Vs SLW Sri Lanka Women beat Maldives Women by 249 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEP Vs MDV Nepal beat Maldives by 84 runs
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEP Vs BHU Nepal beat Bhutan by 141 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 BHU vs MDV - Dec 7th, 2019, 12:45 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs USA - Dec 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEPW vs MDVW - Dec 7th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW vs KENW - Dec 7th, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 BANW vs SLW - Dec 8th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs GUJ - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR vs MAH - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UTT vs JK - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Hyderabad encounter killings achieve little more than satiating collective bloodlust, delaying meaningful action against rape culture
-
Jharkhand Election 2019: 20 seats undergo polling in phase two today; CM Raghubar Das, state BJP chief Laxman Gilua among key candidates
-
From doctors to engineering students, Kashmiris kicked off WhatsApp lament loss of patient data, access to online courses
-
Marriage Story movie review: Adam Driver, Scarlet Johansson's performances, charm make this film intensely watchable
-
How Speaker Nancy Pelosi shifted her view on Donald Trump impeachment inquiry from 'no-go' to 'no choice'
-
Onion prices will stay high for some time; restrain or abstain like Sheikh Hasina, Nirmala Sitharaman
-
South Asian Games 2019: Shuttlers dominate proceedings as India wins 41 medals on Day 5 to pull ahead in overall tally
-
Inside Abish Mathew's mind: Comedian reflects on early days of Indian standup, discovering his voice
-
Pakistan’s electric vehicle policy is ambitious, but money, vested lobbies may prove hurdles
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Hyderabad: Indian captain Virat Kohli on Friday said that he's not a player who hits the ball in the air to entertain the crowd but someone who wants to do his job and win matches for the country.
India captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20I against West Indies in Hyderabad. AP
Kohli, who played a sublime innings of career-best 94 not out in India's six-wicket win over West Indies in the first T20 International, said he does not want to play slam-bang cricket even in this shortest format.
"Whenever I play T20 cricket I am not someone who comes to the ground to hit the ball in the air to entertain the crowd. I focus on doing the job. Our strength as a team is to strike in the latter half of the innings," Kohli said after the match.
"I don't want to change my game too much because I play all three formats. I just want to contribute in all three formats, that's what I want to do. I don't want to be a format specialist."
After hitting Kesrick Williams for a six in the 16th over, a fired up Indian captain also used his bat as an imaginary notebook to "tick" the bowler's name off. Kohli later said that he remembered Williams doing the same in Jamaica when the Indian team was there for a tour.
"It's not the CPL (about Williams' celebration), it happened to me in Jamaica when he got me out. So I thought I'll tick a few in the notebook as well, but all good. There were a few words, but smiles at the end," Kohli said.
"That's what you want to see. Good competitive cricket but in the end shake hands and give a high-five. That's what cricket is all about. Play it hard but have respect for opponents."
He said while chasing a big total, there were a lot of distractions with the scoreboard pressure, but after playing a few dots, he began to settle down and got himself into shape to play the shots.
"All the young batsmen watching don't follow the first half of my innings. That was really bad and I was trying to hit too hard," he said with a smile.
"It was just about keeping up to the game because I didn't want to put KL (Rahul) under pressure, so tried to strike at 140 at least, but I couldn't get going properly. I analysed what went wrong and played accordingly in the second half of my innings. I was trying to hold my shape and realised I am not a slogger, so tried to rely on my timing."
West Indies captain Kieron Pollard said that his side did not execute the plans properly.
"208 to defend, on any day, you'd take that 10 out of 10 times. Where we lost the game was the extras and our bowling. Our execution was poor. If we had executed the plans we had spoken about, despite the good batting wicket, it would have been a different scenario," he said.
"There are two areas in any game, and with the bat the guys were exceptional. There are a lot of positives to take from this game. (Shimron) Hetmyer and Lewis got back amongst the runs and that was quite satisfying, but we need to do the all-round basics right."
"Hopefully I have an idea of when to come up the order as a captain, and in a pressure situation, it's important to push yourself and it's a pleasure to perform for your team any day and get them across the line."
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 07, 2019 07:40:47 IST
Also See
India vs West Indies: KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant in focus as Virat Kohli and Co look to gain early edge in T20I series opener
India vs West Indies: Kieron Pollard's colts look to work with Caribbean Premier League experience in battle against Virat Kohli and Co
India vs West Indies: Kieron Pollard feels his players have to execute and believe in their talent despite being labelled 'underdogs'