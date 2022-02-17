Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

India vs West Indies: 'The googly Bishnoi', Twitterati in awe of leg-spinner after memorable T20I debut

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • February 17th, 2022
  • 10:34:48 IST

Skipper Rohit Sharma's opening blitz and a strong bowling performance from debutant Ravi Bishnoi helped India down the West Indies by six wickets in the first Twenty20 international in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Chasing 158 for victory, Rohit's 40 off 19 balls put India in control and the hosts achieved their target with seven balls to spare to take the lead in the three-match series.

Bishnoi impressed with his leg-spin on T20I debut, taking 2/17 from his four overs to restrict West Indies to 157 for seven despite Nicholas Pooran's attacking 61.

West Indies off-spinner Roston Chase proved to be a big hurdle in India's chase as he returned figures of 2/14, including the key wickets of openers Rohit and Ishan Kishan.

But Suryakumar Yadav stood firm and smashed 34 not out off 18 deliveries to take the team home with Venkatesh Iyer, who hit the winning six in his unbeaten, 13-ball 24.

Earlier during the Windies innings, Bishnoi was introduced into the attack in the eighth over of the innings. He struck in his second over though, getting his maiden wicket on international debut by getting rid of Roston Chase. Three balls later, he struck again, removing Rovman Powell, who found Venkatesh Iyer at long-on.

Twitterati were delighted with Bishnoi’s impressive performance in Kolkata. Here are a few reactions following the match:

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: February 17, 2022 10:34:48 IST

