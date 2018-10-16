First Cricket
India vs West Indies: MCA members approach Bombay HC over shifting of fourth ODI from Wankhede to Brabourne

Two members of the MCA have challenged the BCCI's decision to shift the October 29 India-West Indies ODI from the Wankhede Stadium here to the Brabourne Stadium, saying it was illegal and arbitrary and passed without giving notice to the MCA.

Press Trust of India, October 16, 2018

Mumbai: Two members of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Tuesday approached the Bombay High Court challenging the BCCI's decision to shift the October 29 India-Windies one day international match to Brabourne Stadium.

Representational image. Sportzpics

Representational image. Sportzpics

The BCCI last Friday shifted the match from the Wankhede Stadium here to the Brabourne Stadium (owned by the Cricket Club of India), after the MCA cited financial constraints in hosting the tie.

Sanjay Naik and Ravi Savant filed the petition challenging the cricket board's decision, saying it was illegal and arbitrary and passed without giving notice to the MCA.

The petition is likely to be heard by a division bench headed by Justice B R Gavai on Wednesday.

The petition claimed that CCI was not equipped to hold an international match as it usually hosts only practice games.

The CCI last hosted an ODI in 2006 and a Test match in 2009 when India took on Sri Lanka.

Updated Date: Oct 16, 2018

