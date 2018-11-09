First Cricket
India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav rested for 3rd T20I; Siddarth Kaul included in squad

The team management must have considered the tight schedule to give the bowlers some rest before the long tour begins.

FirstCricket Staff, November 09, 2018

The Indian team management has rested three key players for the 3rd T20I clash against the Windies - Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah. The BCCI press release said that the selectors took the decision to rest these players in order to allow them to be in best physical condition ahead of Australia tour.

An important addition has also been made to the T20I squad with the inclusion of medium pacer Siddarth Kaul. Kaul has played three ODIs and two T20Is in his short career so far. While he has not yet opened his account in ODIs, he has to his name three wickets in the shortest format of the game.

File image of Kuldeep Yadav. Reuters



The Australia tour begins on 21 November with the T20I series, which will be followed by Four-match Test series and then the tour will end with three-match ODI series. Between the last Windies T20I and first match in Australia, there is gap of just 10 days, which will be occupied in travel and practice sessions. The team management must have considered the tight schedule to give the bowlers some rest before the long tour begins.

India’s squad for the 3rd T20I series against Windies: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul

 

Updated Date: Nov 09, 2018

