India vs West Indies: Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav rested for 3rd T20I; Siddarth Kaul included in squad
The team management must have considered the tight schedule to give the bowlers some rest before the long tour begins.
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS Vs SA Live Now
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 IREW Vs SLW Ireland Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 WIW Vs NZW West Indies Women beat New Zealand Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 ENGW Vs INDW India Women beat England Women by 11 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ New Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 71 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 9th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:20 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 11th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 11th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 11th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 14th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, Only T20 International, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 17th, 2018, 01:50 PM IST
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS vs IND - Nov 21st, 2018, 01:20 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 22nd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Note ban anniversary: Why India needs another round of demonetisation to weed out black money
-
The Grinch movie review: A pretty looking but oddly timed film, with not a single throwaway chuckle
-
Madras High Court rejects Maran brothers' plea to quash charges in illegal telephone exchange case
-
Understanding mental illness: When Psychology fails to politicise, socialise its understanding of trauma
-
India to participate in Afghan peace talks with Taliban in Russia at 'non-official level' today; Iran, China, US among 12 countries invited
-
Delhi-NCR should crowdsource air quality monitoring like Beijing; weeding out inconsistencies in data crucial to tackle pollution
-
Lens on history: Praveen Jain on capturing milestone events in India through a 37-year career
-
Europa League: Arsenal enter Round of 32 after goalless draw with Sporting Lisbon; Chelsea edge past BATE Borisov
-
राजस्थान चुनाव 2018: बीएसपी ने जारी की 6 उम्मीदवारों की दूसरी लिस्ट
-
छत्तीसगढ़ चुनाव 2018: पहले चरण की 18 सीटों पर बीजेपी-कांग्रेस के बीच छत्तीस का आंकड़ा तो जोगी ने बिछाया जाल
-
दिल्ली की हवा की क्वॉलिटी में आज से आएगा सुधार, गिर सकता है AQI: रिपोर्ट
-
छत्तीसगढ़ में आज मोदी का चुनावी शंखनाद, टक्कर के लिए राहुल भी मैदान में
-
नोटबंदी के वक्त ही RBI ने ब्लैक मनी और नकली नोट खत्म करने की मंशा पर उठाए थे सवाल
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4753
|113
|4
|South Africa
|4785
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4207
|100
|6
|Australia
|3759
|99
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|4911
|126
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
The Indian team management has rested three key players for the 3rd T20I clash against the Windies - Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah. The BCCI press release said that the selectors took the decision to rest these players in order to allow them to be in best physical condition ahead of Australia tour.
An important addition has also been made to the T20I squad with the inclusion of medium pacer Siddarth Kaul. Kaul has played three ODIs and two T20Is in his short career so far. While he has not yet opened his account in ODIs, he has to his name three wickets in the shortest format of the game.
File image of Kuldeep Yadav. Reuters
The Australia tour begins on 21 November with the T20I series, which will be followed by Four-match Test series and then the tour will end with three-match ODI series. Between the last Windies T20I and first match in Australia, there is gap of just 10 days, which will be occupied in travel and practice sessions. The team management must have considered the tight schedule to give the bowlers some rest before the long tour begins.
India’s squad for the 3rd T20I series against Windies: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul
Updated Date:
Nov 09, 2018
Also See
India vs West Indies: Former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin wants Rishabh Pant to keep wickets in T20Is
India vs West Indies: Rohit Sharma's historic ton leads hosts to series-clinching win in 2nd T20I
India vs West Indies: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah recalled for last three ODIs; Mohammed Shami dropped