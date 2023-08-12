Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  India vs West Indies Highlights, 4th T20I in Lauderhill: Jaiswal, Gill guide Men in Blue to nine-wicket victory

India vs West Indies Highlights, 4th T20I in Lauderhill: Jaiswal, Gill guide Men in Blue to nine-wicket victory

India vs West Indies, Highlights, 4th T20I scorecard: IND 179/1; Yashasvi Jaiswal remains unbeaten on 84 and stitches a 165-run opening stand with Shubman Gill (77) along the way as India chase down the 179-run target with nine wickets and three overs to spare

India vs West Indies Highlights, 4th T20I in Lauderhill: Jaiswal, Gill guide Men in Blue to nine-wicket victory

India captain Hardik Pandya and West Indies counterpart Rovman Powell at the toss ahead of the fourth T20I in Lauderhill, Florida in the United States. Image credit: Screengrab of live coverage on FanCode

West Indies Vs India At Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida, 12 August, 2023

12 August, 2023
Starts 20:00 (IST)
Match Ended
West Indies

West Indies

178/8 (20.0 ov)

4th T20I
India

India

179/1 (17.0 ov)

India beat West Indies by 9 wickets

Live Blog
23:49 (IST)

That brings us to the end of the fourth T20I between India and West Indies in Lauderhill, with the Men in Blue coming up with an even more clinical performance today to level the series after their seven-wicket win in Guyana earlier this week. Given the way they conducted themselves today, it's safe to say India are firm favourites to take the series heading into the decider, which takes place at the same venue tomorrow.

Till then, this is Amit signing off and wishing you all a happy weekend!

23:47 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

Yashasvi Jaiswal is the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 84!

23:27 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 17 overs,India 179/1 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 84 , Tilak Varma 7)

INDIA WIN BY NINE WICKETS WITH THREE OVERS TO SPARE! Level the five-match series with a game to spare to take the T20I series to a decider on Sunday! After seven runs in the previous over by Jason Holder, in which Tilak Varma collects a boundary, Romario Shepherd ends up conceding two wides for the Men in Blue to go past the finish line!

23:20 (IST)
four

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 16 overs,India 170/1 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 83 , Tilak Varma 1)

FOUR! Less than 10 needed for the Indians to complete a series-leveling victory at Lauderhill today! Jaiswal gets a thick outside edge off Shepherd, with the ball racing away to the third man fence for a boundary.

23:15 (IST)
wkt

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

OUT! Gill fails to see India through to victory, holing out to the man at deep midwicket as the marathon opening partnership with Jaiswal finally comes to an end. Good catch by Shai Hope at deep midwicket following an aerial flick by Gill. TIlak Varma walks in next. IND 165/1

Gill c Hope b Shepherd 77(47)

23:13 (IST)
six

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

SIX! Gill waits and picks the wide leg-cutter from Shepherd, smashing it into the stands beyond the cow corner fence! IND 163/0; need 16 off 29
 

23:12 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 15 overs,India 157/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 79 , Shubman Gill 69)

A rare, boundary-free over for the West Indies with just six coming off all-rounder Jason Holder's third over. Makes little difference though, with India just four hits away from victory with five overs still left in their innings. India need 22 off 30.

23:08 (IST)
six

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 14 overs,India 151/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 78 , Shubman Gill 65)

FOUR! SIX! Was turning out to be a decent over from McCoy until Jaiswal ruins it with a four and a six off consecutive deliveries. The southpaw gets a thick outside edge off a slower delivery, with the ball running away to the third man fence. McCoy then bowls it into the slot for Jaiswal to muscle it over long on for a maximum and bring up the 150 partnership! India need another 28 off 36

23:00 (IST)
six

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 13 overs,India 138/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 67 , Shubman Gill 63)

SIX! Smith continues to leak runs as Gill decides to effortlessly flick a length ball over the fine leg fence for his fourth maximum! Later in the over, Smith successfully appeals for a leg-before against Gill, and the batter decides to review it right away. Was a yorker pitching between middle and leg that ball-tracking suggests was going to miss the leg stump. SIX! Jaiswal ends the over with a maximum, pulling a short-of-length delivery over the midwicket fence, hitting with the wind. 15 off Smith's 2nd over. India need 41 off 42 balls.

22:54 (IST)
six

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 12 overs,India 123/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 61 , Shubman Gill 55)

SIX! Disappointing end to Akeal Hosein's spell as he concedes a maximum off his last ball of the day. Jaiswal switches his stance, gets down on one knee and slog sweeps the ball over the extra cover fence. 10 off the left-arm spinner's final over as he finishes wicketless for 31 runs. India need 56 off 48 deliveries with all 10 wickets in hand.

22:40 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 10 overs,India 100/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 47 , Shubman Gill 49)

HUNDRED of the partnership comes up between openers Jaiswal and Gill at the halfway stage of the chase as India head into the drinks break at the end of the 10th over with victory in sight! Jaiswal brings up the milestone with a single off the final ball of the over. Gill had collected three in the previous delivery after sweeping towards fine leg, with Romario Shepherd giving the ball a spirited chase to save a run. First boundary-free over for the Windies since the 2nd — which was also bowled by Hosein. India need another 79 off 60 balls with all 10 wickets in hand.

22:23 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 6 overs,India 66/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 34 , Shubman Gill 30)

SIX! Slower ball first up from Odean Smith — who replaces Obed McCoy in the attack. Gill picks it to perfection and smashes it down the ground, clearing the straight boundary. Gill follows it up with another maximum, this time pulling a short delivery behind square that nearly results in a catch for the man at deep backward square. FOUR! Gill ends the powerplay with a solid punch through the covers off a short, wide delivery from Smith as India reach 66/0 at the end of the powerplay, needing another 113 to win off 84 deliveries with all 10 wickets intact.
22:16 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 5 overs,India 50/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 34 , Shubman Gill 14)

FOUR! FOUR! Fifty of the partnership comes up betweeen openers Jaiswal and Gill, the former bringing up the milestone with consecutive boundaries off Romario Shepherd — who replaces Jason Holder in the attack. Jaiswal picks a slower ball in the fifth delivery to drill the ball through the extra cover region and follows it up with a scoop over short fine off a short-of-length delivery that brings up the fifty partnership! Jaiswal's scored the lion's share of runs so far.
21:36 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

OUT! As we've seen multiple times today, a wicket falls right after a six! Arshdeep responds with a short ball, that is more of a knuckle ball bouncer, to Hetmyer, who ends up mishitting the ball down the ground. Tilak puts in a slide near long on and completes a superb catch to dismiss the set batter! WI 167/8

Hetmyer c Tilak b Arshdeep 61(39)
21:27 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 18 overs,West Indies 153/7 ( Shimron Hetmyer 50 , Odean Smith 6)

Arshdeep returns for the business end of the West Indian innings, and does well to deny both Hetmyer and new batter Odean Smith any boundaries. Nine off the left-arm pacer’s third over, including a brace off the final delivery that brings up the fifth T20I half-century for Shimron Hetmyer! The southpaw makes a fine return to form!
21:13 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

BOWLED! Unlucky dismissal for Jason Holder, who gets a thick inside deflection onto his pad that results in the ball rolling onto the stumps! Mukesh strikes in his second over as the procession continues for the West Indian batters! WI 123/7

Holder b Mukesh 3(4)
21:07 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

OUT! Another wicket falls right after a six, with Shepherd getting a thick leading edge off Axar's bowling, sending the ball high in the air over the point region. Sanju Samson nearly collides with a fielder, but manages to complete the catch in the end, and Axar has his first wicket! WI 118/6

Shepherd c Samson b Axar 9(6)
21:01 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

OUT! Shai Hope misses out on what would have been a deserved half-century, getting caught at wide long on while looking to clear the fence for a third time in his innings as Yuzvendra Chahal finally gets a wicket to his name in his final over, and breaks the attacking partnership in the process! WI 106/5 after 13

Hope c Axar b Chahal 45(29)
20:34 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

OUT! Two wickets in his very first over besides an outstanding catch — what a day this is turning out to be for Kuldeep Yadav! This time the left-arm wrist spinner gets rid of Windies captain Rovman Powell, who like Pooran has been in destructive form this series. Powell gets a thick leading edge while attempting to work a short-of-length ball towards the leg side, and Gill runs to his right to complete the catch. WI 57/4

Powell c Gill b Kuldeep 1(3)
20:32 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

OUT! Kuldeep Yadav strikes off his first ball of the day, and once again snuffs out Nicholas Pooran early before he can cause substantial damage! Nicky P decides to take the aerial route downtown first up, but doesn't quite get the timing to clear the straight boundary. Ends up becoming a simple enough catch for Suryakumar Yadav in front of the long on boundary. WI 55/3

Pooran c Surya b Kuldeep 0(1)
20:29 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

After 6 overs,West Indies 55/2 ( Shai Hope 19 , Nicholas Pooran (W) 1)

OUT! WHAT. A. CATCH. Once again a batter perishes right after collecting a boundary, and this time it's Mayers' opening partner King who perishes after getting a thick outside edge towards short third man, where Kuldeep Yadav lunges to his left to pull off an outstanding catch! West Indies reach 55/2 at the end of the powerplay!

King c Kuldeep b Arshdeep 18(16)
20:10 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

OUT! Arshdeep Singh strikes right after getting hit for a boundary by Kyle Mayers! Follows up with another short ball, this time bowled close to the body that cramps the batter for room. Mayers attempt to ramp this but ends up gloving this to the keeper for his entertaining knock to come to an end. WI 19/1

Mayers c Samson b Arshdeep 17(7)
19:42 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

Teams:

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar
19:36 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score


Captain speak:


Rovman Powell, West Indies captain: It looks like a good surface. I think it’s an opportunity for us to win against a big team like India. Guys aren’t excited about it. Jason Holder is in. Shai Hope comes in for Johnson Charles. Odean Smith replaces Roston Chase. Once we control what we can control, it will be okay.


Hardik Pandya, India skipper: We would have batted first as well. Looks like a good track. I don’t think much will change. Boys turned up pretty well. We’ll have to show more hunger. For us, it was about keeping the intensity and more hungry. Same team, no change. More than anything, I think our spinners have that wicket-taking knack and have the aggressive intent. For us, it’s going to be simple. Our intensity does not drop.
19:33 (IST)

India vs West Indies LIVE Score

TOSS: West Indies win the toss, and skipper Rovman Powell opts to bat

India vs West Indies, 4th T20I preview: India’s tour of the Caribbean and the United States is nearing its conclusion, with the Men in Blue’s trip to the Western Hemisphere set to conclude over the coming weekend.

After dominating both Tests and winning the series 1-0 and taking the ODIs 2-1, India were served a rude wake-up call by the West Indies in the T20I leg of their tour, suffering narrow defeats in each of the first two games.

The Rovman Powell-led hosts would’ve been hoping to clinch the series with two games to spare when the Men in Blue bounced back in style, chasing down a target of 160 with seven wickets and more than two overs to spare thanks to Suryakumar Yadav’s (83) brilliance along with quality performances from Tilak Varma (49 not out) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/28).

Read | Ingenious India and brilliant SKY fightback to stay alive in T20Is

Thanks to their performance at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana on Tuesday, not only are the Indians still alive in the five-match series, they might actually be considered favourites heading into the fourth game despite still trailing 1-2 in the series.

The Indian batting unit, after all, managed to click as a unit earlier this week, and the Hardik Pandya-led side will be confident of carrying the momentum gained from the victory over to the business end of the tour.

The two teams will be heading into the fourth T20I after a gap of three days as the action shifts from South to North America, with the remaining matches taking place in Florida in the United States of America.

Read | Lauderhill Stadium in numbers and how IND and WI have fared here

Playing XI:

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar

Published on: August 12, 2023 18:30:12 IST

Tags:

