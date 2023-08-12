India vs West Indies, 4th T20I preview: India’s tour of the Caribbean and the United States is nearing its conclusion, with the Men in Blue’s trip to the Western Hemisphere set to conclude over the coming weekend.
After dominating both Tests and winning the series 1-0 and taking the ODIs 2-1, India were served a rude wake-up call by the West Indies in the T20I leg of their tour, suffering narrow defeats in each of the first two games.
The Rovman Powell-led hosts would’ve been hoping to clinch the series with two games to spare when the Men in Blue bounced back in style, chasing down a target of 160 with seven wickets and more than two overs to spare thanks to Suryakumar Yadav’s (83) brilliance along with quality performances from Tilak Varma (49 not out) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/28).
Read | Ingenious India and brilliant SKY fightback to stay alive in T20Is
Thanks to their performance at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana on Tuesday, not only are the Indians still alive in the five-match series, they might actually be considered favourites heading into the fourth game despite still trailing 1-2 in the series.
The Indian batting unit, after all, managed to click as a unit earlier this week, and the Hardik Pandya-led side will be confident of carrying the momentum gained from the victory over to the business end of the tour.
The two teams will be heading into the fourth T20I after a gap of three days as the action shifts from South to North America, with the remaining matches taking place in Florida in the United States of America.
Read | Lauderhill Stadium in numbers and how IND and WI have fared here
Playing XI:
West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar