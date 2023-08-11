India’s tour of the Caribbean and the United States has come down to it’s final weekend, the tournament spanning exactly a month and featuring all three formats with the Indians triumphing in the Tests and ODIs and now setting their sights on the T20I victory.

The ongoing T20I series began in Tarouba and then moved to Guyana in South America for the next two matches. After India’s clinical victory in the third T20I that kept their hopes of a series win hanging by a thread, the two sides move to a whole new continent for the last two matches.

The two sides arrive in the United States of America for the fourth and fifth T20Is, which will take place at Lauderhill in Broward County, Florida. And with India sending out a warning to their opponents with their clinical chase on Tuesday after losing the first two games by a narrow margin, the weekend promises to be an action-packed, closely-contested affair that should be a fitting conclusion to the tour.

Ahead of the last two games of the tour, we take a look at the history behind the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground that will play host to the business end of India’s ongoing tour:

History:

Though it is gradually expanding its reach in the American market through the introduction of the Major League Cricket (MLC) along with plans for hosting the T20 World Cup in that region next year, cricket in the United States remains in its infancy and is still primarily limited to the south Asian and the Caribbean diaspora.

This despite the fact that the first-ever recorded international match was said to have taken place not between England and Australia, but between the United States and Canada in 1844.

The CBRSP in Lauderhill — a town that has a large Caribbean American population and is located close to Miami — happens to be the primary cricket venue in the USA and is one of the two American venues that has hosted international matches.

It all started with the two-match T20I series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka in May, 2010 that ended in a 1-1 draw. The Black Caps would also feature in the first-ever match hosted by West Indies on American soil — two years since the T20I series against Sri Lanka. The Windies would end up winning both matches in the T20I series to complete a sweep, before heading back to the Caribbean for the ODIs and Tests.

Statistics

The venue has hosted a total of six ODIs and 14 T20Is since the first-ever match at the start of the previous decade. As far as T20Is are concerned, the venue is a high-scoring one which primarily favours the side opting to bat.

Out of the 14 T20Is that have taken place at this venue till date, teams batting first have won 11 while the one batting second have won only two, with one game getting abandoned.

West Indies’ record at this venue



Since hosting their first match in the United States in 2012, the West Indians have played a total of 10 matches at Lauderhill, winning three and losing six with one match ending in a no-result.

They would start off by winning each of their first three games — sweeping the two-match series against New Zealand in 2012 and beating India in the first of the two matches in 2016, with the second one getting rained off. The Men in Maroon would then go on to lose every single match that they have played at this venue.

Their highest total at this venue happens to be the 245/6 that they posted against India in 2016.

India’s record at this venue

India made their American debut during the 2016 tour, in which they played two T20Is in Florida. They would lose their opening game by just one run in a high-scoring encounter in which the West Indians posted 245/6 on the board. India, in reply, would finish on 244/4 — their highest-total at this venue — with KL Rahul’s unbeaten 110 taking them to the brink of victory.

India have played a total of four T20Is at Lauderhill and their graph follows a direction that is completely opposite to that of the West Indies. After losing their opening game, with the next one in the same tour getting rained off, India have won each of their last four matches at this venue — two each in 2019 and 2022 respectively.