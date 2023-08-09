The Tuesday win over West Indies came as a big relief for Team India who stay alive in the five-match series with a seven-wicket win in the third T20I. After two consecutive defeats, India were rightly criticised for coming across as a disjointed side whose batters were failing to take responsibility and the team lacked the right ideas on the field.

Rookie Tilak Varma who is making his international debut in the ongoing T20I series has been India’s best batter so far, while in the second T20I, skipper Hardik Pandya failed to complete the quota of in-form Yuzvendra Chahal as the visitors let the game slip away from a commanding position in the death overs.

Some bit of sluggishness is expected from Team India as they welcome new players and try out different combinations in search of the best players and squad for the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup. But when a debutant is your top-scorer and an IPL-winning captain makes tactical blunders, the defeats can’t be seen as a result of experimentation.

In that context, the Men in Blue, coach Rahul Dravid and captain Hardik would be delighted with the way the victory was achieved in the third T20I at Guyana. Yes, the win has allowed India to stay alive in the series but most importantly, it was India’s near-perfect game that propelled them to a match-winning effort under pressure and that should hold them in good stead in the last two games as well.

On the spot bowling match-ups and changes

India for the first time in the series used four overs of spin in the powerplay in the third T20I after bowling first on a dry and slow pitch. Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel bowled two overs each while pacer Mukesh Kumar was unused. It resulted in West Indies’ lowest powerplay score so far in the series (38/0), piling pressure on the local batters to go big even when the powerplay was done.

The strategy also helped India to save a pace bowler (Mukesh) for the death overs and allowed them to bowl out Axar early on. After not getting a single over in the last match, Axar finished his quota by the 10th over and returned match figures of 1/24 including taking the first wicket of the match, that of Kyle Mayers.

Making a return to the Indian side, Kuldeep Yadav didn’t bowl in the powerplay as Hardik held him back for the biggest threat — Nicholas Pooran who dropped to No 4 after West Indies made a slow start.

In the Pooran vs Kuldeep battle, it was the batter who dominated the early proceedings — hit a six over long-on by using his feet and finding a four over extra-cover with a switch hit but the Indian spinner had the last laugh. Unperturbed by Pooran’s carnage, Kuldeep stayed brave and got the ball to spin to beat Pooran’s willow for a stumping dismissal.

Hardik also deserved credit here for sticking to Kuldeep despite the beating in the previous over.

Rovman Powell’s 40 not out off 19 balls took West Indies to 159/5 but it could have been a lot more had the hosts capitalised on the powerplay and Pooran struck big again. All of that however was thwarted by India’s ingenious bowling plan.

Ruthless batting approach

India’s opening partnership was only worth six runs and the first wicket fell inside the first over with T20I debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal perishing for one off two balls. But that over ended with No 3 SKY hitting a four and six on the last two balls.

Subhman Gill was next to fall on six off 11 balls and India were two down inside five overs but while you always want more runs from your openers, there’s little to complain about the batting approach.

Both Jaiswal and Gill fell trying to play aggressive shots in search of quick runs at the start.

The T20 game has evolved quite a lot over the years, so much so that the role of a sheet anchor has become extinct.

India however have not got onto the bandwagon completely but the way Gill and Jaiswal began, it showed that India are willing to make changes in their philosophy. It didn’t click in Guyana on Tuesday but once ingrained into the system, it’s a strategy that would put India on an equal footing with the best T20I sides.

SKY’s brilliance

After a productive day all throughout, India needed a strong finish but batting had been their weakest link in the series. With the seniors failing to take responsibility, Tilak was left with too much to do.

On Tuesday though we had Suryakumar in his top form.

From a wristy square cut on off, scoop shot over fine leg to a ‘Helicopter shot’. SKY’s innings was 360-degree in its true form and he was deservedly declared the player of the match for scoring 83 off 44.

His return to form adds to India’s strength as Men in Blue look to register a comeback series win.

SKY was ably assisted by his Mumbai Indians partner Tilak who once again impressed with his measured knock. Playing second fiddle to SKY, Tilak kept the scoreboard ticking with his knock of 49 not out off 37 and forged an 87-run partnership with Surya.

The chase was completed in 17.5 overs.

All in all, it was a highly satisfactory outing for India. The victory was one thing but the manner in which the whole team clicked together and the ingenuity that laid the foundation for the victory made it even sweeter.