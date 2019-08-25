-
liveNZ357/5 (103.1 ovr) R/R : 3.46SL244/10 (90.2 ovr) R/R : 2.71Play In Progress
-
liveENG212/4 (87.3 ovr) R/R : 2.43AUS246/10 (75.2 ovr) R/R : 3.27Play In Progress
-
liveIND185/3 (72.0 ovr) R/R : 2.57WI222/10 (74.2 ovr) R/R : 2.99Stumps
-
liveIR84/2 (19.0 ovr) R/R : 4.42IB255/10 (83.2 ovr) R/R : 3.06Play In Progress
-
liveSL130/2 (14.5 ovr) R/R : 8.97BPYet to BatPlay in Progress
-
upcomingWIIND
venueSabina Park, Kingston, JamaicaAug 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
-
upcomingSLNZ
venuePallekele International Cricket Stadium, KandySep 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingSLNZ
venuePallekele International Cricket Stadium, KandySep 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingBANWTHAW
venueKampong, UtrechtAug 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
-
upcomingSINWMALW
venueIndian Association Ground, SingaporeAug 28th, 2019, 05:00 PM IST
-
upcomingMWHT
venueSrikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, MysoreAug 25th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
upcomingBPBB
venueSrikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, MysoreAug 26th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
-
upcomingMWBT
venueSrikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, MysoreAug 26th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
-
resultsBT203/3 (17.0 ovr) R/R: 11.94SL133/10 (16.3 ovr) R/R: 8.16Ballari Tuskers beat Shivamogga Lions by 70 runs (VJD method)
-
resultsBB110/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.50BP115/2 (11.5 ovr) R/R: 10.00Belagavi Panthers beat Bengaluru Blasters by 8 wickets
-
resultsBB119/7 (19.0 ovr) R/R: 6.26HT125/7 (19.0 ovr) R/R: 6.58Hubli Tigers beat Bijapur Bulls by 3 wickets (VJD method)
-
resultsBB93/8 (16.0 ovr) R/R: 5.81BT55/5 (8.2 ovr) R/R: 6.71Bengaluru Blasters beat Ballari Tuskers by 1 run (VJD method)
-
resultsTHAW68/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 3.40BANW69/4 (19.3 ovr) R/R: 3.58Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 6 wickets
-
resultsBER116/10 (19.5 ovr) R/R: 5.95CAN120/2 (13.1 ovr) R/R: 9.16Canada beat Bermuda by 8 wickets
-
resultsCAY66/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 3.30USA70/1 (9.4 ovr) R/R: 7.45USA beat Cayman Islands by 9 wickets
-
resultsBOT85/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 4.25NAM86/2 (11.1 ovr) R/R: 7.75Namibia beat Botswana by 8 wickets
-
resultsUSA141/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 7.05BER142/6 (18.5 ovr) R/R: 7.68Bermuda beat USA by 4 wickets
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, Highlights, 1st Test, Day 3 at Antigua, Full Cricket Score: India at 185/3 at stumps, lead by 260
Date: Sunday, 25 August, 2019 16:12 IST
Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
Stumps
This over 72.0
- 0
- 0
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 2(2B)
batsman
- 51 (111)
- 4s X 2
- 6s X 0
- 53 (140)
- 4s X 3
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 18 (12)
- M X 4
- W X 1
- 30 (10)
- M X 3
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
104 ( 41.1 ) R/R: 2.52
Virat Kohli 49(107)
Ajinkya Rahane 53(140)
|
81/3 (30.5 over)
Cheteshwar Pujara 25 (53) SR: S.R (47.17)
b Kemar Roach
India in West Indies 2 Test Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
02:02 (IST)
One milestone after another for the Indians, as Kohli collects a single to bring up the 100-partnership with Rahane for the fourth wicket shortly before the close of play. IND 181/3
-
02:01 (IST)
FOUR! Pulled away to the cow corner fence by Virat Kohli — only his second boundary today — and that brings up his half-century, his 21st in Test cricket! Nice little turnaround for the Indian skipper after the blip in the first innings. Takes 105 balls to reach the milestone. IND 180/3
-
01:48 (IST)
Fifty up for Ajinkya Rahane — his 19th in Test cricket as well as his second of the match. Takes 128 deliveries to get to the milestone. Not the most fluent of knocks, having got a couple of reprieves in this innings, but one that will bolster his confidence nevertheless. IND 171/3
-
23:20 (IST)
BOWLED EM! West Indies are back in the game, and how! Superb delivery from Roach, a cross-seamer that beats Pujara's stout defence and clipping the top of middle. India 81/3
Pujara b Roach 25(53)
-
23:15 (IST)
OUT! Chase breaks the partnership again, this time getting rid of Rahul. The opening batsman falls 12 short of his fifty, missing the ball while attempting to paddle the ball towards fine leg, the ball skidding on and staying a touch low before rattling the stumps. IND 73/2
Rahul b Chase 38(85)
-
22:06 (IST)
OUT! Chase gets the breakthrough as Agarwal falls for another low score, getting trapped leg-before. Consults his partner for a minute, but ultimately decides to walk away. Attempted to sweep the ball but brought his bat down a touch early and ended up missing the ball. Replays however, show the ball to be missing leg stump, a missed opportunity for Mayank. IND 30/1
Agarwal lbw Chase 16(43)
-
20:24 (IST)
OUT! Cummins is dismissed for a 45-ball duck as West Indies are bowled out for 222, conceding a 75-run first innings lead to the Indians. Misses the ball completely while attempting to heave the ball towards midwicket, resulting in the ball knocking over the off stump. WI 222 all out
Cummins b Jadeja 0(45)
-
20:15 (IST)
OUT! Holder goes fishing outside the off stump and this time he nicks it to the keeper! After coming close to a breakthrough twice so far in the day, Shami finally collects his second wicket! WI 220/9
Holder c Pant b Shami 39(65)
Day 3 of the first Test done and dusted, and India find themselves in a position to dictate terms, thanks to Kohli and Rahane. The latter has had Lady Luck smiling down upon him today, which has seen the vice-captain earn two reprieves en route to bringing up his second consecutive fifty. Kohli, on the other hand, has cut a calm figure at the crease, working the ones and twos to take the game out of the hosts' grasp.
We're in for another exciting day's cricket on Sunday. For Jason Holder and company, their only hope on Sunday is in seeing the backs of Kohli and Rahane early, and hoping for a lower-order collapse. Kemar Roach bowled a beautiful spell today, nearly dismissing Rahane twice today, and he will certainly have a key role to play from the West Indian perspective tomorrow.
Thanks for following our coverage of the third day's play. On behalf of my colleages, I bid you all good night!
End of day's play and half-centuries from Kohli and Rahane have put India in real command. Barring the small passage where Jason Holder spearheaded that ninth-wicket partnership in the morning session, it has been all India's day through and through. The visitors will want to stamp their authority further on this game and bat West Indies out of this Test, probably seeking 400 on the board. Big chance for Rahane to get that elusive hundred. Will he do it on day four?
After 72 overs,India 185/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 51 , Ajinkya Rahane 53)
Last over of the day, bowled by Gabriel. Rahane pulls a back-of-length delivery towards square leg for a single off the third ball. Two byes off the last ball of the day, before the umpire takes the bails off the stumps to signal close of play.
The third session has been all about the Indians, with Kohli and Rahane forging a solid partnership while bringing up their respective half-centuries to put the visitors 267 runs ahead with two days still left.
After 71 overs,India 182/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 51 , Ajinkya Rahane 52)
Change of end for Cummins, who replaces Roach, bowling round the wicket to Kohli. The India skipper hooks a short ball towards cow corner to bring up his half-century, before collecting a single to complete the century stand with Rahane. Six off the over. India well and truly in control at the moment.
One milestone after another for the Indians, as Kohli collects a single to bring up the 100-partnership with Rahane for the fourth wicket shortly before the close of play. IND 181/3
FOUR! Pulled away to the cow corner fence by Virat Kohli — only his second boundary today — and that brings up his half-century, his 21st in Test cricket! Nice little turnaround for the Indian skipper after the blip in the first innings. Takes 105 balls to reach the milestone. IND 180/3
After 70 overs,India 176/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 46 , Ajinkya Rahane 51)
Gabriel replaces Cummins from the other end, with Holder juggling between his bowlers in the final set of overs for the day. Third maiden of the day for Gabriel.
Luck has turned the tide in favour of Rahane. Maybe last year he wouldn’t have survived a dropped catch or the umpire would have raised his finger for a plumb lbw. Point is he fought hard in the first innings, found confidence and form and now luck is rewarding him. Second half-century of the game for the vice-captain. He will be hoping to make it count this time around.
After 69 overs,India 176/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 46 , Ajinkya Rahane 51)
Kohli pinches a double off the first delivery, guiding the ball between gully and the slips, bringing up the 250-lead for the visitors. Two off the over.
After 68 overs,India 174/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 44 , Ajinkya Rahane 51)
Cummins returns to the attack, with Rahane collecting a single off the second delivery to bring up half-century in 128 deliveries — his second in this Test. Four runs off the over. Partnership into the 90s now.
Fifty up for Ajinkya Rahane — his 19th in Test cricket as well as his second of the match. Takes 128 deliveries to get to the milestone. Not the most fluent of knocks, having got a couple of reprieves in this innings, but one that will bolster his confidence nevertheless. IND 171/3
After 67 overs,India 170/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 42 , Ajinkya Rahane 49)
And Roach has been brought back by Holder, and he starts off with a pearler outside off to Rahane. Big appeal for lbw against Rahane off the fourth delivery. Captain Holder discusses it with his teammates, but time runs out before they can arrive at a decision. Turns out to be another opportunity missed for the Windies, with Hawk-Eye showing three reds. Rahane gets another reprieve this innings, luck clearly on his side today. Exciting start to a new spell for Roach.
After 66 overs,India 169/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 42 , Ajinkya Rahane 48)
Two singles collected in Chase' 25th. It's going all too easy for Kohli and Rahane right now. Holder might want to give Roach another crack in the last set of overs of the day to try and keep the two batsmen on their toes.
After 65 overs,India 167/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 41 , Ajinkya Rahane 47)
One run conceded by Campbell in his fourth over, Kohli collecting the solitary single off the second delivery.
After 64 overs,India 166/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 40 , Ajinkya Rahane 47)
A fifth maiden for Chase now, with Rahane remaining defensive in this over. Lead now touching the 250-run mark for the visitors.
After 63 overs,India 166/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 40 , Ajinkya Rahane 47)
Just two singles conceded by Campbell in his third over. Kohli joins Rahane in the 40s now, the latter three short of a second consecutive half-century.
After 62 overs,India 164/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 39 , Ajinkya Rahane 46)
Tidy over from Chase, conceding just a single to the India skipper. A minimum of 10 overs to go after this. Windies have managed the over-rate fairly well so far today, and should be able to include a few more before stumps.
After 61 overs,India 163/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 38 , Ajinkya Rahane 46)
Campbell in place of Brathwaite now. Kohli flicks towards midwicket for a single off the third, which is followed by Rahane collecting a double easily, cutting the ball towards deep point. Three off the over.
After 60 overs,India 160/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 37 , Ajinkya Rahane 44)
Rahane blocks out the first four deliveries, before setting out for a quick single off the penultimate delivery. Kohli works the ball towards deep midwicket for one run off the last delivery.
After 59 overs,India 158/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 36 , Ajinkya Rahane 43)
Singles are coming quite easily for Kohli and Rahane, the duo collecting two singles each in Brathwaite's seventh over. Windies under the pump at the moment, and their body language is reflective of the same.
After 58 overs,India 154/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 34 , Ajinkya Rahane 41)
Four singles pinched from the over — two each to Kohli and Rahane. Drinks called on the field. Another 14 overs left in the day's play, and the visitors will hope to see the current partnership unbroken at the end of it.
After 57 overs,India 150/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 32 , Ajinkya Rahane 39)
Brathwaite continues from the other end, with Holder opting for spin from both ends for now. Four singles collected between Kohli and Rahane, as the visitors breach the 150-mark.
After 56 overs,India 146/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 30 , Ajinkya Rahane 37)
Roston Chase brought back in place of Shannon Gabriel, bowling out his fourth maiden of the day.
After 55 overs,India 146/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 30 , Ajinkya Rahane 37)
Kohli collects a single off the first delivery. Rahane drives the ball through extra cover four deliveries later, getting enough time on the shot to send it all the way to the advertising cushion despite the sluggish outfield. The India vice-captain then collects a single to retain the strike.
FOUR! Crunched away through the extra cover region by Ajinkya Rahane, getting enough timing on the shot to send it all the way to the boundary rope despite the sluggish outfield. IND 145/3
After 54 overs,India 140/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 29 , Ajinkya Rahane 32)
Kohli blocks out a full-pitched delivery from Gabriel — measuring 146 clicks — off the first ball, and collects a single two deliveries later. Rahane pulls towards square off the fourth delivery, coming back for a second.
After 53 overs,India 137/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 28 , Ajinkya Rahane 30)
Tidy over from Brathwaite, with just two singles coming off it. Rahane moves to 30s now.
After 52 overs,India 134/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 26 , Ajinkya Rahane 29)
After a sedate approach so far in the session, Rahane decides to go on the offensive, collecting back-to-back fours — hitting the ball towards the off side on both occasions — to bring up the fifty partnership with Kohli. Meanwhile, the sun's out at the venue after the drizzle that posed no threat to the proceedings.
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Rahane off Gabriel, and that brings up the fifty partnership with Kohli for the fourth wicket, the pair consuming 124 deliveries to reach the milestone. IND 134/3
After 51 overs,India 126/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 26 , Ajinkya Rahane 21)
Rahane cuts the ball towards point off the fourth delivery for a single, the only run collected in Brathwaite's third over.
After 50 overs,India 125/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 26 , Ajinkya Rahane 20)
Roach was seen walking off the field at the end of the previous over, and we have Gabriel brought back. Starting to drizzle now at the stadium, with the groundstaff ready at the sidelines with the covers, in case the it gets heavier. Gabriel begins his new spell with a maiden.
After 49 overs,India 125/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 26 , Ajinkya Rahane 20)
Roach bowls out his fourth maiden of the day. Partnership between Rahane and Kohli, meanwhile, is just one big hit away from touching the 50-run mark.
After 48 overs,India 125/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 26 , Ajinkya Rahane 20)
Three singles collected off Brathwaite's second over of the day, with the 200 of the lead coming up for the visitors at the end of this over.
After 47 overs,India 122/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 25 , Ajinkya Rahane 18)
Roach bowls a jaffa at Kohli off the second delivery, eliticing an expression of surprise on the Indian skipper's face. Does the same thing two balls later, the ball once again nipping away from the batsman in the last second. Kohli sets off for a brace off the penultimate delivery, flicking the ball towards square leg. Dot to end a fantastic over from the senior pacer.
After 46 overs,India 120/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 23 , Ajinkya Rahane 18)
Change from both ends — Kraigg Brathwaite replacing Roston Chase, with just one slip in place. Three singles from the over, two collected by the skipper.
After 45 overs,India 117/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 21 , Ajinkya Rahane 17)
Roach brought back in place of Holder. Appeal for lbw against Rahane off the second delivery, with the West Indians wasting a review after taking it upstairs. DROPPED! Rahane survives on 17! Gets a leading edge that flies in the direction of Campbell at cover, the fielder spilling it while lunging forward. The senior pacer once again is making an impact with the ball in hand, and is right now Holder's best bet to end this partnership.
After 44 overs,India 117/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 21 , Ajinkya Rahane 17)
Rahane and Kohli both collect a single each, before the former cuts the ball through cover for a brace off the penultimate delivery. Rahane retains the strike with a single off the last delivery. Five from the over. Current partnership worth 36 so far.
After 43 overs,India 112/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 20 , Ajinkya Rahane 13)
Holder nearly makes it three maidens in a row, with Rahane collecting a single off the last delivery of the over to keep the strike.
After 42 overs,India 111/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 20 , Ajinkya Rahane 12)
Kohli and Rahane focus on rotating the strike between themselves, with six coming off the over, including a double to Rahane off the second delivery. It's a Nelson on the board for the visitors for the loss of three, their lead 14 shy of 200.
After 41 overs,India 105/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 18 , Ajinkya Rahane 8)
Back-to-back maidens for Jason Holder, this time Rahane seeing off all six deliveries.
After 40 overs,India 105/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 18 , Ajinkya Rahane 8)
Five off Chase's 17th over, including a brace to Kohli off the second delivery. Kohli and Rahane have been working on rotating the strike since the resumption of play, showing no signs of hurry.
After 39 overs,India 100/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 15 , Ajinkya Rahane 6)
Holder continues from the other end. Kohli decides to remain defensive for the entirety of the over, giving the Windies skipper his second maiden.
After 38 overs,India 100/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 15 , Ajinkya Rahane 6)
Rahane and Kohli collect a single each in the first over of the evening session, bringing up the 100 for the visitors.
We're back for the final session of the third day. Kohli and Rahane will hope to take the game out of Windies' reach. Roston Chase bowls the first over of the session with Rahane on strike.
After 37 overs,India 98/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 14 , Ajinkya Rahane 5)
Holder bowls out the fianl over of the session, conceding three off it including a double to Kohli off the fourth delivery. India head to tea with the scorecard reading 98/3, leading by 173 runs.
The session was going well for the visitors until the dismissals of Rahul and Pujara in quick succession, which has given the home side hope of pulling things back in their favour. Big task ahead for skipper Kohli and his deputy Rahane in the final session of the day.
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, Test Match, Day 3 at Antigua Latest Updates:
Sharma helped India from 203-6 overnight to a bonus 297 all out, then took 5-42 to limit the West Indies reply to 189-8, trailing by 108 runs.
The quick demise of Rishabh Pant for 24 drew Sharma to the crease, alongside Ravindra Jadeja. Together, they pushed India hopes of a 250 total far beyond expectations.
Their composed stand of 60 lifted India to 267 until Sharma was tricked by a slower ball from Shannon Gabriel and bowled on 19. Sharma was the eighth man out.
But Jadeja continued to corral the tail-enders, striking up a handy 29-run stand for the last wicket with fellow fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah.
Jadeja celebrated his 11th test fifty, his second straight and fourth in six innings with India's only six of the innings, a flat swat over midwicket. Jadeja was last man out on 58 from 112 balls, and India had an imposing total.
Gabriel finished with three wickets, and Kemar Roach four.
The West Indies reply was full of waste. Unlike the India top order which was blasted out, all of the main home batsmen made starts only to fail to go on.
John Campbell edged a Mohammed Shami yorker on to his stumps on 23, and fellow opener Kraigg Brathwaite was caught and bowled by Sharma at knee height on 14.
Newcomer Shamarh Brooks took 16 balls to get off the mark, and on his 36th ball he was out for 11 to Jadeja.
Darren Bravo and Roston Chase led West Indies to tea, but Bravo was out to the first ball he faced afterward, trapped by Bumrah on 18, and costing his side a review.
Chase was up to 48 when he was out to a brilliant catch at square leg by KL Rahul, as Sharma took the last four wickets of the day, the last three at a cost of eight runs.
Shai Hope edged behind on 24, and in the same over Shimron Hetmyer was caught and bowled by Sharma at ankle height on 35, and Roach was caught in the slips on 0.
Left in the middle were captain Jason Holder on 10 not out, and Miguel Cummins, who was yet to score.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players: Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant (wk), Cheteshwara Pujara, Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Umesh Yadav
West Indies Team Players: Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brook, John Cambell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach
With inputs from AP
Updated Date: