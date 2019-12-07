-
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, Highlights, 1st T20I at Hyderabad: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul help hosts take 1-0 lead in series
Date: Saturday, 07 December, 2019 08:22 IST
Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Match Ended
This over 18.4
- 2
- 6
- 2
- 6
batsman
- 94 (50)
- 4s X 6
- 6s X 6
- 0 (0)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 24 (4)
- M X 0
- W X 1
- 46 (4)
- M X 0
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
16 ( 0.4 ) R/R: 24
Virat Kohli 16(4)
Shivam Dube 0(0)
|
193/4 (18 over)
Shreyas Iyer 4 (6) SR: S.R (66.67)
c & b Kieron Pollard
Highlights
-
22:49 (IST)
Man of the match, not surprsingly, is Virat Kohli for his 94 runs from 50 balls. Six fours and six sixes to finish with a strike rate of 188.
-
22:28 (IST)
Highest targets successfully chased by India in T20Is:
208 v West Indies, Hyderabad, 2019*
207 v Sri Lanka, Mohali, 2009
202 v Australia, Rajkot, 2013
-
22:28 (IST)
INDIA WIN! Fittingly, Virat Kohli gets the winning runs and gets there with a six! He finishes with 94 runs from 50 balls. Almost a replica of the previous shot with the same output. Heroic celebrations and India win by 6 wickets with 8 balls to spare!
-
22:24 (IST)
OUT!
Kieron Pollard finally has something to show from this laboured over. But what an absolutely amazing catch from the Windies big man! Stunning catch on the follow through and what about that for a reaction. Folds his hands, looks at Kohli, looks at the sky and points his finger. Meanwhile, Iyer walks back after contributing just 4 runs
-
22:21 (IST)
West Indies review
Kieron Pollard with a needless review for leg before on Shreyas Iyer. Easily missing leg and it is confirmed on the review. Needless, absolutely needless!
-
22:13 (IST)
OUT!
Change of pace from Sheldon Cottrell and he gets rid of Rishabh Pant. Roll of the fingers and Pant fails to pick that up. Goes for the slog but gets a top edge and it falls comfortably to Holder at long off. Poor shot but has Pant done enough? He walks after scoring 18 from 9 balls.
-
21:59 (IST)
Virat Kohli brings up his fifty with a six! A gorgeous lofted shot from a slower ball. All timing there! It sails over long-off and it brings up the skipper's 50 from 35 balls
-
21:54 (IST)
OUT!
On the very next ball, KL Rahul falls to Pierre and is caught by Pollard at long off. Juicy full delivery for Rahul to go after but all he manages is a lofted drive that is hit straight at the fielder. KL Rahul walks after scoring 62 runs from 40 balls.
-
21:47 (IST)
FIFTY!
KL Rahul brings up his fifty from 37 balls. Not the cleanest contact with the ball and Rahul knows that immediately. Shake of the head as he runs across to the other side.
-
21:45 (IST)
FIRST AUTO NO BALL!
Third umpire adjudged Kesrick Williams to have overstepped and the third umpire Anil Chaudhary calls it a no ball. A first in this series and for an India match.
-
21:33 (IST)
After 10 overs,India 89/1 ( KL Rahul 46 , Virat Kohli (C) 20)
At the halfway mark, India are 89/1 and need 119 runs from 60 balls. 8 runs from the Kesrick Williams with a single boundary to show from it. India really need to up the ante if they are to chase this down...
-
21:05 (IST)
Rohit Sharma will finish with a single boundary then. Comes down the track to Khary Pierre and picks up the delivery on the middle stump, goes for the whip but only finds Hetmyer at cow corner. Simple catch and Windies strike!
-
20:46 (IST)
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul to open for India. The hosts are chasing 208 runs and if they do so successfully, it would be the highest target chased by India in T20Is. Sheldon Cottrell gets the ball rolling.
-
20:35 (IST)
Worst bowling figures for India in T20Is:
64/0 - Yuzvendra Chahal v SA, Centurion, 2018
57/0 - Joginder Sharma v Eng, Durban, 2007
56/1 - Deepak Chahar v WI, Hyderabad, 2019*
-
20:34 (IST)
After 20 overs,West Indies 207/5 ( Jason Holder 24 , Denesh Ramdin (W) 11)
Holder caps off this West Indian effort with a fine flourish in the end. A couple of boundaries off his bat before both batsmen knocked the ball around for some quick singles and the West Indies will laud themselves for getting a competitive total here.
-
20:25 (IST)
Most wickets for India in T20Is:
52 - Ravichandran Ashwin
52 - Yuzvendra Chahal*
51 - Jasprit Bumrah
-
20:11 (IST)
FIFTY!
Maiden fifty for Hetmyer. He seems to be in the mood to cap off a year of inconsistent performances with a flourish here in India.
-
19:48 (IST)
OUT!
Brandon King dances down the wicket, looking to smash the ball with all his might. Jadeja manages to get the ball to spin away from the batsman, under his bat. Pant executes an easy stumping. King out for a well-made 31 of 23 deliveries. Captain Kieron Pollard walks out to bat.
-
19:31 (IST)
OUT!
Crucial breakthrough this for India. Slower delivery from Sundar coming around the wicket and Lewis, looking to paddle it down fine leg, misreads the pace and the ball raps him below the knee roll on the front pad. Adjudged lbw. Lewis is out for a quickfire 40 of 17 deliveries.
-
19:07 (IST)
OUT!
Deepak Chahar works his magic again with some late swing. Lendl Simmons is fidgety in the crease, pushes at the ball but tamely and the ball takes the edge of the bat. Rohit Sharma takes an easy catch in the slips.
-
18:47 (IST)
So, here we are, at the start of yet another T20I series and the dress rehearsal for next year's World T20 continues for Virat Kohli's men. The big boys back in the squad for the hosts and they will be eager to get out in the park. Especially, for someone like Bhuvi, these matches will be crucial for getting back in the grooves prior to that all-important tour of New Zealand. However, it is surprising to see Mohammed Shami missing out tonight. Considering the kind of form he is in at the moment, he should have been picked straightway.
-
18:41 (IST)
West Indies: 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Lendl Simmons, 3 Brandon King, 4 Shimron Hetmyer, 5 Kieron Pollard (capt), 6 Denesh Ramdin (wk), 7 Jason Holder, 8 Khary Pierre, 9 Kesrick Williams, 10 Sheldon Cottrell, 11 Hayden Walsh Jr
-
18:40 (IST)
Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran and Fabian Allen not getting a game tonight for the Windies.
-
18:38 (IST)
India: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Rishabh Pant (wk) , 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal
-
18:35 (IST)
Shami, Kuldeep, Sanju Samson and Manish Pandey not getting a game tonight.
-
18:34 (IST)
West Indies' win/loss record in T20Is in 2019: 1-8
West Indies' win/loss record against India in T20Is since 2018: 0-6
-
17:27 (IST)
Hello and Welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the first T20I between India and the West Indies to be played at Hyderabad. The preparations for the World T20 are in full swing and with each series, India is getting closer to finalising the squad for the all-important mega event in Australia next year. Auditions continue though for the likes of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson. Read the preview for the series by PN Vishnu here.
That's all we have from Firstpost on the first T20I from India and West Indies in Hyderabad. We will have all the live action from the second T20I on Sunday. Good night!
India captain and Man of the Match Virat Kohli: "To young batsmen watching, don't follow the first half of my innings. I was batting poorly that time. I didn't want to put KL under pressure but I couldn't get going. Luckily got that one over from Holder, and then I began to analyse why I'm going wrong. Realised I'm not a slogger but a timer instead, and then changed my playing style. I'm not someone who wants to entertain by hitting in the air. The aim is not to play slam-bang cricket. One of Rohit or I have to play long in this team. That's the role I play in every team I play in. Basic funda is that I don't want to change my game too much for T20Is. I'm an all-format player. I just want to score runs every game. There are a lot of distractions when you're chasing a big total. Like the scoreboard. But after 4-5 dot balls, the game puts you in a zone where you have no option but to focus on the game again. Williams had given me the notebook when he dismissed me in Jamaica, so I remembered it from there. We gave each other a high-five later. Play hard but respect the opponent."
Man of the match, not surprsingly, is Virat Kohli for his 94 runs from 50 balls. Six fours and six sixes to finish with a strike rate of 188.
West Indies captain Kieron Pollard: "Batters did a good effort. You'd take 208 ten out of ten times. We lost due to the extras column. Nearly 2 and a half overs of extra deliveries. Yes, it was a batting wicket, but if we executed our plans better, it could've been a different story. There are only two areas where we lost the game in. Usually we tend to focus on negatives, but a lot of positives to takeaway today. King and Hetmyer showed great intent. Fielders did well. In the end, we need to improve, and we will win if we learn to tick more boxes. Can't fault the effort of the guys."
He was targetted by the opposition bowlers, he struggled with timing upfront, he was losing partners at the other end -- yet he didn't throw it away and finished the game for his team with an over to spare. That's Virat Kohli for you. This innings has been a masterclass. It is nothing but Kohli's excellence, which has made the between the two teams tonight.
KL Rahul: "Everyone likes me when I score runs. In T20Is, I honestly don't plan my innings according to strike-rate, especially batting second. Depends more on the target. First few balls I'd still like to make use of the wicket. Important to lay a solid foundation as an opener, because there are power hitters in the back end. Want to do better in the next couple of games. Playing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy helped a lot. Doesn't matter how many hours you spend in the nets. Winning games gives me the most confidence. Did that with Karnataka, happy to do it with India. Good that I can carry my confidence across tournaments. Tried to keep the game simple."
Kohli's innings progression:
1-10 Balls - 7 runs
11-20 Balls - 13 runs
21-30 Balls - 19 runs
31-40 Balls- 28 runs
41-50 Balls - 27 runs
INDIA WIN! Fittingly, Virat Kohli gets the winning runs and gets there with a six! He finishes with 94 runs from 50 balls. Almost a replica of the previous shot with the same output. Heroic celebrations and India win by 6 wickets with 8 balls to spare!
Kesrick Williams reintroduced into the attack and after going for 2 on the first ball, he is smacked for a six. India go past the 200-run mark. Outside off, opens the face of the bat and lofts it well into the crowd.
OUT!
Kieron Pollard finally has something to show from this laboured over. But what an absolutely amazing catch from the Windies big man! Stunning catch on the follow through and what about that for a reaction. Folds his hands, looks at Kohli, looks at the sky and points his finger. Meanwhile, Iyer walks back after contributing just 4 runs
West Indies review
Kieron Pollard with a needless review for leg before on Shreyas Iyer. Easily missing leg and it is confirmed on the review. Needless, absolutely needless!
Kieron Pollard seemingly unsure of what to bowl to Kohli. Stopped in his tracks once, then a wide and this time on to the pads. Whip shot by Kohli and this has gone the distance. Kohli staring back at Pollard and clearly the bat wins over the ball.
After 17 overs,India 182/3 ( Virat Kohli (C) 70 , Shreyas Iyer 3)
Sheldon Cottrell putting the brakes on the flow of boundaries and concedes just the five runs from the over - one of which was an overthrow. More importantly, he removes Rishabh Pant with a slower one and brings Shreyas Iyer out in the middle.
Having bowled and fielded so well in the first half of this Indian innings, it seems West Indies have now let the game slip away from them. In the last few overs, their bowlers have lacked discipline and bowled to the strength of the batters. The asking rate is very much manageable now and most importantly Virat kohli is still out there.
OUT!
Change of pace from Sheldon Cottrell and he gets rid of Rishabh Pant. Roll of the fingers and Pant fails to pick that up. Goes for the slog but gets a top edge and it falls comfortably to Holder at long off. Poor shot but has Pant done enough? He walks after scoring 18 from 9 balls.
After 16 overs,India 177/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 68 , Rishabh Pant (W) 18)
India in completely control and it is their game to lose from now on. But given how well Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant are connecting and the way Windies are folding, it looks unlikely. 23 runs from the Kesrick Williams over with two sixes and a four. The over being extended for an overstepping for good measure. India need 31 from 24
Kesrick Williams has lost control of his bowling and Rishabh Pant reaps the benefit this time. Pitched up, well outside off stump and Pant gets down on one pad to smack it straight down the ground for a six!
Strong bottom hand by Virat Kohli and this time the ball clears the boundary. Kesrick Williams looks to be under pressure with Virat Kohli in perfectly good touch. Absurd power with what looked like just a touch of the bat.
Virat Kohli getting into fine touch late into the game and suddenly India looking like cruising towards the target. Middled and the bowler has to duck for cover!
For the major part of his innings, Virat Kohli has struggled with his timing tonight. Perhaps, from the beginning he has tried to hit the ball a bit too hard before getting a feel of the surface. But now he seems to have grown in confidence. At this point after the departure of KL Rahul, India's fortunes in this game depends heavily on the skipper.
After 15 overs,India 154/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 57 , Rishabh Pant (W) 7)
Fantastic over for India! Jason Holder going for a six and four from the opening two deliveries. Not helping himself with an overstepping on the third. In total, India add 15 runs from the 15th over there. Virat Kohli also bringing up his boundary in the over
Edge and four! Third man is inside and the edge helps the ball run along to the boundary. Short delivery from Holder, Kohli went for the late cut but gets a thick edge instead and collects four more
Virat Kohli brings up his fifty with a six! A gorgeous lofted shot from a slower ball. All timing there! It sails over long-off and it brings up the skipper's 50 from 35 balls
After 14 overs,India 139/2 ( Virat Kohli (C) 44 , Rishabh Pant (W) 6)
Eventful over from Pierre. KL Rahul smacked a six before falling to the spinner. Rishabh Pant joined Virat Kohli in the middle and ended the over with a six. 16 runs from the over.
New man in Rishabh Pant gets into the thick of things from the word go. Pierre with a full delivery, Pant goes for the slog and gets the contact despite being off balance. It sails over long on.
OUT!
On the very next ball, KL Rahul falls to Pierre and is caught by Pollard at long off. Juicy full delivery for Rahul to go after but all he manages is a lofted drive that is hit straight at the fielder. KL Rahul walks after scoring 62 runs from 40 balls.
No stopping KL Rahul! Pierre into the attack and he's been smacked for a big, big 101m hit. Length delivery to KL Rahul and he moved across to slog-sweep and thanks to sweet contact, it goes over deep mid-wicket.
After 13 overs,India 123/1 ( KL Rahul 56 , Virat Kohli (C) 40)
Interesting over from Kesrick Williams where he goes for 13 runs. KL Rahul closing the over out with a lovely pull which sent the ball into the stand. But there was a near coming together between the bowler and Kohli which once again angered the skipper. Umpire needed to come on and calm the Indian captain.
KL Rahul with his third six of the inning. Still a bit of shake of the head from him as he walks over to Virat Kohli. Probably the ball not coming on to the bat as it did in the first inning. This one has been sent well into the crowd.
FIFTY!
KL Rahul brings up his fifty from 37 balls. Not the cleanest contact with the ball and Rahul knows that immediately. Shake of the head as he runs across to the other side.
FIRST AUTO NO BALL!
Third umpire adjudged Kesrick Williams to have overstepped and the third umpire Anil Chaudhary calls it a no ball. A first in this series and for an India match.
At the halfway mark of this run-chase, West Indies are ahead in this fixture. Yes, India have a partnership going but the asking is rate close to two runs per ball and still both the batsmen seem not ready to take the aerial route often. An exciting climax is on the cards tonight.
After 12 overs,India 110/1 ( KL Rahul 48 , Virat Kohli (C) 37)
A much, much better over for India and Virat Kohli. Jason Holder almost gifting the opportunity to India with poor line and errant job. Bouncer gets smacked for a six and then a boundary from a fulltoss. 14 runs from the over and that should reduce the pressure ever so slightly.
After the six a four for India and Virat Kohli. Jason Holder erring with his bowling now. A fulltoss into Kohli and it is pulled for a boundary. Kohli is convinced that it was over the waist and it appears to be the case. Umpire, however, thinks there was nothing wrong with it.
Jason Holder goes for a bouncer and tries to catch Virat Kohli off guard. But there is a touch flick of the finger at the end and the slower one takes a top edge and flies into the crowd.
After 11 overs,India 96/1 ( KL Rahul 47 , Virat Kohli (C) 26)
Another fairly insufficient over for India. Seven runs from the Hayden Walsh over and he almost had Virat Kohli's wicket to show for his effort. Instead, Kohli collected a lucky boundary. Safe to say, Kohli isn't connecting well on the return and is trying his best to improvise and accelerate the innings.
Lucky boundary for Virat Kohli and Hayden Walsh almost gets the biggest wicket in international cricket. Kohli tries to go for too much power but not enough timing and the inside edge beats everyone to go on for a four.
After 10 overs,India 89/1 ( KL Rahul 46 , Virat Kohli (C) 20)
At the halfway mark, India are 89/1 and need 119 runs from 60 balls. 8 runs from the Kesrick Williams with a single boundary to show from it. India really need to up the ante if they are to chase this down...
KL Rahul with another cut shot to beat the backward point fielder. No room? No problem says KL Rahul! Kesrick Williams the bowler and his delivery is introduced to the boundary rope rather quickly.
After 9 overs,India 81/1 ( KL Rahul 40 , Virat Kohli (C) 18)
Just five runs from the ninth over of the India chase with Jason Holder returning into the attack. Putting the brakes on the big hitting and free flow of runs that the spinners allowed. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul also bringing up their 50 run stand in the over.
India vs West Indies, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Hyderabad Latest Updates: Virat Kohli had a tough time in the middle for the early part of his inning. Barely connected properly and was run a ball until the 35 runs. He finishes with 94 runs from 50 balls for a complete turnaround thereafter. India win by 6 wickets and take 1-0 lead in the three match series
India vs West Indies 1st T20I Preview: India and West Indies will play the first T20I of the three-match series at Hyderabad. Virat Kohli will return to the T20Is as he was on a break when Bangladesh toured India. Kieron Pollard's unit had a tough time against Afghanistan at Lucknow as they lost the series 2-1, and that too after winning the first match. They did not have an impressive outing against Indians at home as well. However, under Pollard, the team aims to look for new hope and play with new vigour.
Windies captain has said that he has a young side at his helm and will go on to protect them from the 'vultures' of world cricket. His statement at the press conference on the eve of the first T20I reflected his temperament as captain, also his passion in leading this Windies outfit.
He said, "We need to have patience. At the end of the day, we need results but sometimes you have to be honest with yourself. We look forward to these talents showing the world what they can do. Sometimes you need to have an umbrella over them and protect them from the vultures out there to pull them down."
Kohli, on the other hand, said that the team's current ranking - No 5 - is not a huge concern for the team. He said that his team is looking to experiment a lot in T20Is than ODIs and Tests. Kohli also said that the team will be looking to back Rishabh Pant despite his low scores.
"We certainly believe in Rishabh's ability. As you say, it's (also) the player's responsibility to do well but our responsibility is to give him space, to support him. He should get support and it is disrespectful if you don't get it," he said.
With both the captains, looking to back the young guns in the team, the upcoming series is expected to be very interesting to watch.
Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the first T20I match between India and West Indies:
When is the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match?
The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will played on Thursday, 6 December, 2019.
Where will the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match be played?
The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.
What time does the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match begin?
The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies 1st T20I match?
The India vs West Indies 1st T20I match will telecast on Star Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on Firstpost.com.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Virat Kohli(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami
West Indies Team Players: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Denesh Ramdin(w), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford
