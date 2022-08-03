India vs West Indies: Captain Rohit Sharma breaks Kohli's sixes record, Hardik Pandya joins elite list

Team India on Tuesday produced a superb show to beat West Indies by seven wickets in the third T20 International and take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The Men in Blue chased down the target of 165 in 19 overs with Suryakumar Yadav top-scoring with a 44-ball 76. Rishabh Pant remained not out on 33 off 26 balls.

Meanwhile, India players including skipper Rohit Sharma, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and batter Suryakumar achieved sensational feats during the match in St Kitts.

Hardik joins Shahid Afridi, Dwayne Bravo in elite list

With the dismissal of Brandon King, Pandya completed 50 T20I wickets and with that, the India all-rounder completed an incredible double in the shortest format, which placed him alongside Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi and former Windies captain Dwayne Bravo.

Interestingly, Hardik is now only the ninth cricketer to score more than 500 runs and bag 50 or more wickets in T20I cricket. Pandya has so far scored 802 runs in the shortest format. The other eight players who have achieved the rare double are - Shakib Al Hasan, Shahid Afridi, Dwayne Bravo, George Dockrell, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Hafeez, Kevin O'Brien and Thisara Perera.

Rohit surpasses Virat Kohli

Team India skipper Rohit suffered a major injury scare in the third T20I against West Indies on Tuesday and walked off retired hurt in the second over of the chase, having scored 11 runs. Notably, Rohit smashed a six during his brief stay which helped him surpass his predecessor Virat Kohli in a unique batting tally.

The 35-year-old Rohit has so far hit 60 sixes as India's Twenty20 captain in 34 innings, thus overtaking former India captain Kohli, who had smashed 59 sixes in 50 games while leading the Men in Blue in the shortest format. MS Dhoni has 34 maximums to his name as India’s T20I skipper.

Most sixes by Indian captains in men's T20Is:

60 - Rohit Sharma

59 - Virat Kohli

34 - MS Dhoni

Suryakumar breaks Pant’s record

Suryakumar was the chief architect of India’s win in the third T20I as he completed his half-century in just 26 balls and went on to score 76 runs before getting dismissed by Dominic Drakes in the 15th over.

Interestingly, during the course of his innings, Suryakumar surpassed Pant to register the record for the highest men's T20I score hit by an Indian against West Indies in the Caribbean. Pant had the record to his name after scoring 65 not out in 2019.

Meanwhile, India will now aim to seal the series when they take on West Indies in the fourth T20I on Saturday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.