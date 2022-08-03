Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who retired hurt in the third T20I, said after the match that his body was doing "okay". India won the third T20I against West Indies by seven wickets.

Rohit suffered a back spasm injury while batting in the second innings. He looked in good touch for the five balls he faced, scoring 11 runs but went back to the dugout after he could not continue. India chased down the target of 165 with ease in 19 overs as Suryakumar Yadav anchored their innings with an impactful 76 runs of 44 deliveries.

Speaking at the post-match presentation Rohit said, “My body is okay, we have a few days in between so hopefully it should be okay.”

The captain’s fitness will be a serious concern considering the Asia Cup is coming up. The BCCI later shared an update that the medical team is "monitoring Rohit's progress".

The skipper also said that it was pleasing how they restricted West Indies in the middle overs. “How we bowled in the middle overs. That was crucial. They were about to get a quick partnership. We used the condition and our variations really well. And then how we chased. It was quite clinical. When you watch it from the outside you felt there wasn't much risk taken.”

7⃣6⃣ off 4⃣4⃣! 👍 👍@surya_14kumar set the stage on fire 🔥 🔥 & bagged the Player of the Match award as #TeamIndia win the third #WIvIND T20I to take 2-1 lead in the series. 👏 👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/RpAB69ptVQ pic.twitter.com/gIM7E2VbKU — BCCI (@BCCI) August 2, 2022

Suryakumar Yadav was the star with the bat for India and also bagged the man of the match award.

“It is very important that if you get a start in this format, you should convert it. It does well for the team. The 30s and 40s look good, but when you get past 70-80 and get a hundred as well then you're scoring those runs for the team. A good partnership with [Shreyas] Iyer,” Rohit said praising Suryakumar.

India now lead the series 2-1. The two teams will now travel to USA subject to visa clearance of the players. The fourth T20I is scheduled on 6 August.

