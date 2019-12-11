-
liveSL202/5 (68.1 ovr) R/R : 2.97PAKYet to BatStumps
-
liveASS74/5 & 162/10 (31.0 ovr) R/R : 2.39SER124/10 (52.1 ovr) R/R : 2.38Stumps
-
liveJHA91/2 & 136/10 (20.0 ovr) R/R : 4.55TRI289/10 (81.2 ovr) R/R : 3.56Stumps
-
liveAND100/2 & 211/10 (37.0 ovr) R/R : 2.70VID441/10 (147.3 ovr) R/R : 2.99Stumps
-
liveKAR89/5 & 336/10 (40.0 ovr) R/R : 2.23TN307/10 (109.3 ovr) R/R : 2.81Stumps
-
liveMAH61/5 & 247/10 (19.0 ovr) R/R : 3.21HAR401/10 (124.2 ovr) R/R : 3.23Stumps
-
liveSIK331/8 & 136/10 (98.0 ovr) R/R : 3.38GOA436/6 (105.4 ovr) R/R : 4.14Stumps
-
liveUP23/0 & 175/10 (4.4 ovr) R/R : 5.23RLY253/10 (85.3 ovr) R/R : 2.97Stumps
-
liveDEL142/1 & 142/10 (38.0 ovr) R/R : 3.74KER525/9 (165.0 ovr) R/R : 3.18Stumps
-
liveBAR74/3 & 307/10 (16.4 ovr) R/R : 4.51MUM431/10 (106.4 ovr) R/R : 4.05Stumps
-
upcomingAUSNZ
venuePerth Stadium, PerthDec 12th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
-
upcomingUAEUSA
venueICC Academy, DubaiDec 12th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
-
upcomingSCOUSA
venueICC Academy, DubaiDec 14th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
-
upcomingPAKWENGW
venueKinrara Academy Oval, Kuala LumpurDec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
-
upcomingCRCWBIZW
venueLos Reyes Polo Club, GuacimaDec 13th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
-
upcomingCRCWBIZW
venueLos Reyes Polo Club, GuacimaDec 14th, 2019, 12:30 AM IST
-
upcomingKERBEN
venueSt Xavier's College Ground, ThumbaDec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
-
upcomingPUNHYD
venueDhruve Pandove Stadium, PatialaDec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
-
upcomingVIDRAJ
venueVidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, NagpurDec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
-
resultsCHH134/10 (52.2 ovr) R/R: 2.57ODS215/9 (76.4 ovr) R/R: 2.81CHH78/10 (36.4 ovr) R/R: 2.14Odisha beat Chhattisgarh by an innings and 3 runs
-
resultsHP120/10 (42.3 ovr) R/R: 2.84SAU141/10 (36.2 ovr) R/R: 3.90HP182/10 (38.3 ovr) R/R: 4.75SAU165/5 (45.5 ovr) R/R: 3.63Saurashtra beat Himachal Pradesh by 5 wickets
-
resultsMEG285/10 (96.5 ovr) R/R: 2.95NAG136/10 (45.1 ovr) R/R: 3.02MEG142/10 (48.1 ovr) R/R: 2.95NAG181/10 (62.0 ovr) R/R: 2.92Meghalaya beat Nagaland by 110 runs
-
resultsMIZ65/10 (16.0 ovr) R/R: 4.06MAN289/10 (80.1 ovr) R/R: 3.61MIZ290/10 (75.1 ovr) R/R: 3.86MAN69/4 (17.5 ovr) R/R: 3.94Manipur beat Mizoram by 6 wickets
-
resultsAP147/10 (44.2 ovr) R/R: 3.33CHA503/2 (76.0 ovr) R/R: 6.62AP183/10 (54.3 ovr) R/R: 3.37Chandigarh beat Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 173 runs
-
resultsBIH173/10 (68.3 ovr) R/R: 2.53PUD300/10 (79.3 ovr) R/R: 3.78BIH196/10 (71.4 ovr) R/R: 2.75PUD70/0 (11.2 ovr) R/R: 6.25Puducherry beat Bihar by 10 wickets
-
resultsJK182/10 (49.2 ovr) R/R: 3.70UTT84/10 (31.0 ovr) R/R: 2.71JK304/10 (65.4 ovr) R/R: 4.65UTT149/10 (46.0 ovr) R/R: 3.24Jammu and Kashmir beat Uttarakhand by 253 runs
-
resultsKENW123/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.15BOTW73/10 (19.1 ovr) R/R: 3.82Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 50 runs
-
resultsKENW78/4 (13.0 ovr) R/R: 6.00BOTW67/5 (13.0 ovr) R/R: 5.15Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 11 runs
-
resultsBOTW107/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.35KENW100/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.00Botswana Women beat Kenya Women by 7 runs
-
resultsENGW284/6 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 5.68PAKW209/10 (44.4 ovr) R/R: 4.71England Women beat Pakistan Women by 75 runs
-
resultsIND240/3 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 12.00WI173/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.65India beat West Indies by 67 runs
-
resultsUSA282/8 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 5.64SCO247/10 (47.2 ovr) R/R: 5.23USA beat Scotland by 35 runs
-
resultsMDV94/9 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 4.70NEP98/5 (16.1 ovr) R/R: 6.09Nepal beat Maldives by 5 wickets
-
resultsIND170/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.50WI173/2 (18.3 ovr) R/R: 9.45West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, Highlights, 3rd T20I at Mumbai, Full Cricket Score: Virat Kohli and Co clinch series with 67 runs win
Date: Wednesday, 11 December, 2019 23:26 IST
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Match Ended
India beat West Indies by 67 runs
India beat West Indies by 67 runs
This over 20.0
- 0
- 0(W)
- 0
- 4
- 0
- 0
batsman
- 13 (7)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 1
- 4 (4)
- 4s X 1
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 20 (4)
- M X 0
- W X 2
- 41 (4)
- M X 0
- W X 2
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
4 ( 0.4 ) R/R: 6
Sheldon Cottrell 4(4)
Kesrick Williams 0(0)
|
169/8 (19.2 over)
Khary Pierre 6 (12) SR: S.R (50.00)
c sub b Deepak Chahar
West Indies in India 3 T20I Series 2019 3rd T20I Match Result India beat West Indies by 67 runs
Highlights
-
23:15 (IST)
Virat Kohli: It was all about going out there and executing the plan. It's a special innings and it is my second anniversary so this is a special gift to my wife. I think you have to do it out there and take confidence it. This pitched allowed us to bat freely.
-
23:10 (IST)
KL Rahul, MoM: Happy that we won the series. Batting first our record has not been great so we were looking to do what we can do batting first to put up a good total for our bowlers. We are very happy that it came off and it will give us confidence. It was a learning lesson for us before the World Cup. Like any other format, once you are set, you want to carry on and know what shots to play on. T20s has been kind and I try to do my best and give the results for the team.
-
23:08 (IST)
KL Rahul is the Man of the Match for his knock of 91 off 56
-
23:06 (IST)
Kieron Pollard, WI captain: When you look at our performances with the bat through the series, we were consistent, we'll take that as a unit. At the end of the day, we know we need to get better at executing with the ball. In our minds (the target was gettable). 230 has been chased here when England played South Africa. There's a lot of emerging players coming through. Yes, the bowling is a concern, but we have a roster of guys coming through. Those are the areas, but we know success is a boring thing, you need to do the right things day in and day out. Yes, we lost 2-1, but we have three more games to look forward to in the ODIs.
-
22:44 (IST)
After 20 overs,West Indies 173/8 ( Kesrick Williams 13 , Sheldon Cottrell 4)
It's all over. All-round performance from India to win the third T20I by 67 runs and also clinch the series 2-1. The batsmen set the tone with brilliant display of power-hitting and then the bowlers did the job by taking crucial top-order wickets.
-
22:41 (IST)
Chahar removes Pierre. The batsman looks for the gap on the off-side but hits it straight to point fielder. K Pierre c sub (R Jadeja) b Chahar 6.
-
22:22 (IST)
Pollard falls! It's the wicket India needed and Bhuvi gets the danger man.
Short from the bowler. Pollard goes for the shot but the timing is not right. The deep mid-wicket fielder takes the catch. K Pollard c sub (R Jadeja) b Kumar 68.
-
22:02 (IST)
Another wicket goes down!
Holder tries for a big six but fails to clear the long-on fielder. A wrong one from Kuldeep gets the wicket. J Holder c sub (MK Pandey) b Kuldeep Yadav 8.
-
21:52 (IST)
And it's a wicket!
Kuldeep bowls a bad full-toss. Hetmyer goes for another maximum but fails to time the shot properly. The deep mid-wicket fielder makes no mistake near the boundary line. S Hetmyer c Rahul b Kuldeep Yadav 41.
-
21:19 (IST)
Another one bites the dust!
Nicholas Pooran goes for a golden duck. Short and wide outside off from Chahar. Pooran goes for the shot and Dube makes good ground to pull of a stunner near boundary line. N Pooran c Dube b Chahar 0.
-
21:15 (IST)
Simmons departs!
Shami takes his first of the day. Simmons goes for an ugly-looking slog as he mistimes it and Iyer runs backwards to grab the catch. Simmons c Iyer b Mohammed Shami 7.
-
21:08 (IST)
GONE!
King perishes after making just 5. Bhuvi draws the first blood. Off-side drive from King but the ball takes a thick outside edge and goes high in the air. Rahul at third makes no mistake. B King c Rahul b Kumar 5.
-
20:59 (IST)
Update from the West Indies camp: Evin Lewis has gone to hospital for scans on the right knee. Hence, he will not open the batting. Brandon King is likely to open alongside Lendl Simmons.
-
20:46 (IST)
OUT! Rahul c Pooran b Cottrell 91(56)
The ball kicked up from length. In the final over, Rahul had no option as he went for a pull shot but couldn't control the bounce and edged it to the keeper. He was not sure about the bounce and went to the umpire asking if it was the second short ball but it wasn't and he has to go.
-
20:39 (IST)
FIFTY! SIX! Kohli brings up his half-century in just 21 deliveries. And reached to the landmark with a six over midiwkcet.
-
20:09 (IST)
WICKET! Pant c Holder b Pollard 0(2)
One brings two for Windies. Pant was sent to keep the scoring rate high and his only option was to attack. Pollard pitched it wide and full on off, Pant went for a smash down the gorund but into the hands of Holder.
-
19:47 (IST)
FIFTY! After Rohit, it's Rahul's turn to celeberate. Round of applause by Mumbai crowd and he thoroughly deserves it as India have got off to a terrific start
-
19:40 (IST)
FIFTY! SIX! Rohit brings up his half-century with a maximum. It's criminal to bowl full to him as Pierre did and Rohit slammed it down the ground to get to the landmark
-
18:36 (IST)
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami
-
18:35 (IST)
West Indies XI: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams
-
18:35 (IST)
Virat Kohli: It's a great wicket to score runs. We have been tentative while batting first but T20 cricket goes that way. We were 15 runs short (in 2nd T20I). Fielding is an important part in this format. If we had taken our chances, things could have been different.
-
18:34 (IST)
Two changes for India: Mohammed Shami replaces Ravindra Jadeja while Kuldeep Yadav comes in to replace Yuzvendra Chahal.
-
18:33 (IST)
Kieron Pollard: We will field first. Here dew plays a factor when you bat second. It's a new wicket, hopefully we can restrict them to a total which can be chased. I think it was a good performance (in the last game). We are always looking to improve and there are a couple of areas to improve on.
-
18:31 (IST)
TOSS: Kieron Pollard makes the right call and decides to field first against India in third T20I. No changes for West Indies, they will be playing with the same team as last T20I.
-
18:20 (IST)
Pitch report: "There are some wet patches so there will be some help for new ball bowlers but the ball will come on to the bat nicely and you will see big shots. Captain winning toss will want to chase," reckons Sunil Gavaskar.
So, job done really well by the Indians. They lost the toss and the pressure was on them to make a big score. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma ensured Indian got a great start and then skipper Virat Kohli played a blinder to finish the innings on a strong note. West Indies lost the top-order cheaply and after that, things only became difficult for them. Kieron Pollard tried his best but in the end, it was not enough.
The focus will now shift to the ODIs. We will see you then. Hope you have enjoyed our coverage. Thank you for joining with us.
Virat Kohli: It was all about going out there and executing the plan. It's a special innings and it is my second anniversary so this is a special gift to my wife. I think you have to do it out there and take confidence it. This pitched allowed us to bat freely.
KL Rahul, MoM: Happy that we won the series. Batting first our record has not been great so we were looking to do what we can do batting first to put up a good total for our bowlers. We are very happy that it came off and it will give us confidence. It was a learning lesson for us before the World Cup. Like any other format, once you are set, you want to carry on and know what shots to play on. T20s has been kind and I try to do my best and give the results for the team.
Kieron Pollard, WI captain: When you look at our performances with the bat through the series, we were consistent, we'll take that as a unit. At the end of the day, we know we need to get better at executing with the ball. In our minds (the target was gettable). 230 has been chased here when England played South Africa. There's a lot of emerging players coming through. Yes, the bowling is a concern, but we have a roster of guys coming through. Those are the areas, but we know success is a boring thing, you need to do the right things day in and day out. Yes, we lost 2-1, but we have three more games to look forward to in the ODIs.
Game, set and match for India. And third consecutive T20I series win for India in this home season. Today after losing the toss, the way Rohit and Rahul set the pace for hosts in the powerplay was the key behind this result. Then in the second half the new ball bowlers came out hard on the opponents and took three quick wickets in no time. Actually, the foundation of this win was laid in the first six overs of both innings.
After 20 overs,West Indies 173/8 ( Kesrick Williams 13 , Sheldon Cottrell 4)
It's all over. All-round performance from India to win the third T20I by 67 runs and also clinch the series 2-1. The batsmen set the tone with brilliant display of power-hitting and then the bowlers did the job by taking crucial top-order wickets.
Chahar removes Pierre. The batsman looks for the gap on the off-side but hits it straight to point fielder. K Pierre c sub (R Jadeja) b Chahar 6.
After 19 overs,West Indies 169/7 ( Khary Pierre 6 , Kesrick Williams 13)
Very difficult chance in the first ball of the over. Williams hits hard and Bhuvi, the bowler, couldn't make the ball stick to his palms. A six and four from Williams to end the over.
After 18 overs,West Indies 157/7 ( Khary Pierre 5 , Kesrick Williams 2)
Washingoton Sundar is introduced into the attack. He was protected because the likes of Pollards and Hetmyer love to go against off-spinners but now that the job's almost done, there's no need to keep Washington away from bowling. Five runs from the over.
After 17 overs,West Indies 152/7 ( Khary Pierre 3 , Kesrick Williams 0)
Shami to bowl his final over of the night. Good variation of speed as he starts off with short deliveries but then tries a slower one to the stumps. The fourth ball is a solid yorker but Pierre does well to take a single. The next one results in a wicket and he could've got another one in the final ball. Goes for the pace and yorker but Williams does well to block.
With Pollard, West Indies' hopes of winning this fixture, are gone as well. Nevertheless, this has been an impactful knock for the big man. We often see such dominating batsmanship from him in various T20 leagues across the world, but not much when he wears the national colours. But now having taken charge of this Windies T20I side, Pollard should ideally adopt to such sort of mindset at the international level as well.
BOWLED!
Walsh tries for a scoop but misses the yorker length delivery from Shami. H Walsh b Mohammed Shami 11.
After 16 overs,West Indies 148/6 ( Hayden Walsh 10 , Khary Pierre 0)
Good over from Chahar. Just seven runs from his over. West Indies now need 93 runs from the last four overs. It's just a matter of time now. Maybe we will see a few big hits but that's just for entertainment.
Short from Chahar and Walsh clears his front leg and smashes the ball through mid-wicket.
After 15 overs,West Indies 141/6 ( Hayden Walsh 3 , )
Indians were getting bit worried. Pollard was the only man standing and he was dealing in boundaries. One mistime shot and India got the wicket they needed. Don't think the Windies can pull it from here.
Pollard falls! It's the wicket India needed and Bhuvi gets the danger man.
Short from the bowler. Pollard goes for the shot but the timing is not right. The deep mid-wicket fielder takes the catch. K Pollard c sub (R Jadeja) b Kumar 68.
One more. This time, the ball is pitched up Pollard hits it straight down the long-off region.
Full-toss from Bhuvi and Pollard's brute power is in show once again. Six over bowler's head.
After 14 overs,West Indies 124/5 ( Kieron Pollard (C) 53 , Hayden Walsh 2)
Kuldeep is done with his quota of four overs. Expensive mainly because of this over. Pollard just following the see-ball-hit-ball approach now. The crowd appreciates the Mumbai Indians star for his fighting innings but pretty sure they're also bit nervous.
Oh what a hit!
Wide delivery from Kuldeep and Pollard makes extra room and hits it powerfully over covers.
Kuldeep tosses the ball up and Pollard launches it into the crowd at deep mid wicket boundary.
After 13 overs,West Indies 107/5 ( Kieron Pollard (C) 36 , Hayden Walsh 2)
Dube bowls his third of the night and it's a good one. The medium-pacer gives away only two runs. There was a chance to take single off the final ball but Pollard refused. He knows he's the only hope and he will have to hit quite a few boundaries. Can he do it? Looks very tough.
After 12 overs,West Indies 105/5 ( Kieron Pollard (C) 35 , Hayden Walsh 1)
Hayden Walsh is the new batsman after Holder's dismissal. The game is drifting away from the Windies. Pollard is the key here but to score almost 17 a over is just too difficult. A top over from Kuldeep as he concedes just two runs and picks up a wicket.
Kuldeep should consider himself lucky to get Hetmyer out with a juicy full-toss. However, perhaps, he needs this luck in his comeback match. On paper the southpaw is India's all format bowler but of late he has carried drinks more than bowling in an international fixture. In next year's World T20, on those big Australian grounds, Kuldeep is expected to be India's trump card. But prior to that, he needs to get his confidence back to be a regular feature in the playing XI.
Another wicket goes down!
Holder tries for a big six but fails to clear the long-on fielder. A wrong one from Kuldeep gets the wicket. J Holder c sub (MK Pandey) b Kuldeep Yadav 8.
After 11 overs,West Indies 103/4 ( Kieron Pollard (C) 34 , Jason Holder 8)
Shami comes back to the attack for his third over. West Indies go past the 100-run mark with a single. Holder then plays a solid straight drive but the fielder at the boundary cuts off in time and it results in a double. A single to end the over.
After 10 overs,West Indies 97/4 ( Kieron Pollard (C) 32 , Jason Holder 4)
Despite the sixes and the four, it's a good over for India because Kuldeep gets rid of the dangerous Hetmyer. Virat, as usual, shows his emotions and lets everybody know how much this wicket means for the team. The job's not done though. Pollard and Holder are capable of turning this game around.
Shot from Holder. Uppish from Kuldeep and Holder gets his four runs with a good-looking drive.
And it's a wicket!
Kuldeep bowls a bad full-toss. Hetmyer goes for another maximum but fails to time the shot properly. The deep mid-wicket fielder makes no mistake near the boundary line. S Hetmyer c Rahul b Kuldeep Yadav 41.
One more!
This time, there's flight but Hetmyer picks it up early and sends the ball over long-off fielder.
After 9 overs,West Indies 79/3 ( Shimron Hetmyer 29 , Kieron Pollard (C) 31)
Another day for Indian cricket team and another chance dropped. Hetmyer goes hard on the off-side against Dube and Shami, fielding at the mid-off, couldn't hold on to the chance. Virat Kohli lets out a smile and to be honest, he can only do that. A six and three singles from the over.
After 8 overs,West Indies 68/3 ( Shimron Hetmyer 27 , Kieron Pollard (C) 23)
Kuldeep bowls his first over of the day. He starts off with a sharp turner, a googly and Hetmyer barely survives. After the single, Pollard punishes Kuldeep for bowling quick and with no flight. After the maximum, Kuldeep gives away one single and ends the over with two dots.
A huge one from Pollard!
The ball lands on the third tier. Just too much power from the Windies skipper.
After 7 overs,West Indies 60/3 ( Shimron Hetmyer 26 , Kieron Pollard (C) 16)
Terrible over from Dube. Maybe Kohli wanted to get his overs done quickly considering the Windies are in pressure but both Hetmyer and Pollard punished him for bad deliveries. 19 runs from the over. A very, very constly one for India.
Virat Kohli has rotated his bowlers wonderfully in the powerplay. He knows that unpredictability is the key in this format, even as a captain. Now, it will be interesting to see how uses his spinners, especially Kuldeep Yadav, in the non-powerplay overs. These two batters will target the slow bowlers for sure.
India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Live updates: It's all over. All-round performance from India to win the third T20I by 67 runs and also clinch the series 2-1. The batsmen set the tone with brilliant display of power-hitting and then the bowlers did the job by taking crucial top-order wickets.
Preview: For India, the batting isn't cause for concern but the bowling and fielding departments are. Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar will remain in the limelight for different reasons. There were chants of 'Dhoni, Dhoni' in the second T20I with another uninspiring show with the gloves from him. For Sundar it will be question marks over his role in the side with a possibility of Kuldeep Yadav coming in for the decider.
Above everything else, the fielding department needs to pull up its socks in order to win the contest and the series. There have been numerous dropped catches and mis-fields which prompted Virat Kohli to say no score is good enough without improvement in the field.
India will also have to test themselves as team batting first. They have proven to be prolific when chasing but not defending which needs to be addressed - making the coin toss pivotal.
Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the third T20I match between India and West Indies:
When is the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match?
The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will played on Wednesday, 116 December, 2019.
Where will the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match be played?
The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
What time does the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match begin?
The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match?
The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will telecast on Star Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on Firstpost.com.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Virat Kohli(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami
West Indies Team Players: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Denesh Ramdin(w), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford
Updated Date: