India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I Live updates: It's all over. All-round performance from India to win the third T20I by 67 runs and also clinch the series 2-1. The batsmen set the tone with brilliant display of power-hitting and then the bowlers did the job by taking crucial top-order wickets.

Preview: For India, the batting isn't cause for concern but the bowling and fielding departments are. Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar will remain in the limelight for different reasons. There were chants of 'Dhoni, Dhoni' in the second T20I with another uninspiring show with the gloves from him. For Sundar it will be question marks over his role in the side with a possibility of Kuldeep Yadav coming in for the decider.

Above everything else, the fielding department needs to pull up its socks in order to win the contest and the series. There have been numerous dropped catches and mis-fields which prompted Virat Kohli to say no score is good enough without improvement in the field.

India will also have to test themselves as team batting first. They have proven to be prolific when chasing but not defending which needs to be addressed - making the coin toss pivotal.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch the third T20I match between India and West Indies:

When is the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will played on Wednesday, 116 December, 2019.

Where will the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time does the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match begin?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match?

The India vs West Indies 3rd T20I match will telecast on Star Sports Network. The match will also be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on Firstpost.com.

Full Team Squads

India Team Players: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Virat Kohli(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami

West Indies Team Players: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Denesh Ramdin(w), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford