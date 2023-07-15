Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha is of the opinion that Ravichandran Ashwin, who was ignored for the World Test Championship final, came up with the best possible reminder with this match-winning performance in India’s first Test against West Indies.

In the Dominica Test, Ashwin took seven wickets for 71 in the second innings as India won the match by an innings and 141 runs in three days to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The Chennai off-spinner had a match haul of 12 wickets after figures of five for 60 in the first innings.

“When champion players are not given what they want they will show it in a different way. The best part is when he got his chance in the very next game, he comes and takes 12 wickets and shows why he is the No. 1 spinner. This is the best way to prove yourself rather than talking,” Ojha said on JioCinema.

Former India wicket-keeper, Saba Karim, hailed Ashwin for his willingness to keep learning and improving.

“He is always willing to learn and that is what is remarkable about R Ashwin. Even in this game, you would have noticed that he was able to gauge the weakness of the batters quickly and then he went around trying to set them up. You could see him change the angle accordingly,” Karim said on JioCinema.

“As an off spin bowler he keeps adding so many new things to his armoury and I feel that there is a lot for the young spinners to learn from him,” he said.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was another star from the match for India as he made 171 on his Test debut and was named the Player of the Match. Jaiswal consumed 387 balls on his debut innings and Saba Karim was impressed with the opener’s adaptability to the international stage and Test cricket.

“The fact that he played on all three days, he played through different conditions of the surface here, in different scenarios, in different phases, and he batted in such an accomplished manner and that’s what you would love to see in a young batter and it seems he had come well prepared for a Test match like this,” Karim added.

