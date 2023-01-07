Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  IND vs SL, 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 83/3 in 9 after Suryakumar Yadav's carnage

India Vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE (t20)

India Vs Sri Lanka At Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, 07 January, 2023

07 January, 2023
Starts 19:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

India

228/5 (20.0 ov)

3rd T20I
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

84/3 (9.2 ov)

India Sri Lanka
228/5 (20.0 ov) - R/R 11.4 84/3 (9.2 ov) - R/R 9

Play In Progress

Sri Lanka need 145 runs in 64 balls at 13.59 rpo

Dhananjaya de Silva - 10

Charith Asalanka - 19

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Dhananjaya de Silva Batting 15 9 2 0
Charith Asalanka Batting 19 13 2 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Axar Patel 2 0 16 1
Yuzvendra Chahal 0.2 0 1 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 51/3 (6.1)

33 (33) R/R: 9.9

Avishka Fernando 1(3) S.R (33.33)

c Arshdeep Singh b Hardik Pandya
IND vs SL, 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 83/3 in 9 after Suryakumar Yadav's carnage

IND vs SL, 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 83/3 in 9 after Suryakumar Yadav's carnage

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I Latest Updates: Focus on Indian bowling, top order as Men-in-Blue look to win the series against Lankan Lions.

21:35 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs India 3rd T20I Live

Yuzi Chahal finally into attack, knocks down the off stump but the batter had already moved away from due to some disturbance. 

21:34 (IST)
six

Sri Lanka vs India 3rd T20I Live

8.3 A regulation shot for Asalanka. That was bowled on good length, maybe slightly fuller - the left-hander sits on his knees and goes over deep mid-wicket for a six. Sri Lanka keeping the scorecard ticking.
 
Sri Lanka: 83/3 after 9 overs

21:32 (IST)
four

Sri Lanka vs India 3rd T20I Live

7.6 A boundary of free-hit for Charith Asalanka! Sits deep in the crease and swats it over mid-wicket for a boundary. Makes the free-hit count!
 
Sri Lanka: 73/3 after 8 overs

21:30 (IST)
four

Sri Lanka vs India 3rd T20I Live

7.5 A superfast delivery from Umran Malik and Dhanajaya de Silva sends it back equally fast to the straight boundary. That was slapped straight past the left of the bowler.

21:25 (IST)

Sri Lanka vs India 3rd T20I Live

7.1 Umran Malik gets into attack and starts with 145.1 kmph delivery!

21:24 (IST)
four

Sri Lanka vs India 3rd T20I Live

6.3 Charith Asalanka gets off the mark with a fine boundary! Pulls it to bisect backward-square leg and deep mid-wicket. 

Sri Lanka: 58/3 after 7 overs

21:22 (IST)
wkt

Sri Lanka vs India 3rd T20I Live

6.1 Sri Lanka are losing a flurry of wickets now. Another short-pitched delivery bags a wicket for India. Hardik Pandya bowls it short and Avishka Fernando tries to hook it. Connects it well but not well enough to clear the deep fine-leg. Arshdeep Singh judges the catch somehow and holds on to it quite far from his body. Chris Silverwook is livid. Avishka Fernando c Arshdeep Singh b Hardik Pandya 1(3)

21:17 (IST)
wkt

Sri Lanka vs India 3rd T20I Live

5.3 Another opener goes down and Arshdeep Singh is back amongst wickets.  That was bowled short and bounced sharp from the pitch, gets a top edge of Nissanka, hits the helmet, and flies to the short third man again where Shivam Mavi has replaced Umran Malik now. Patthum Nissanka c Shivam Mavi b Arshdeep Singh 15(17)

21:13 (IST)
wkt

Sri Lanka vs India 3rd T20I Live

4.5 Axar Patel strikes and India get the first breakthrough. Kusak Mendis clears his front leg and tries to go arial over the mid-wicket, but gets only a top edge as the ball got some extra bounce and share turn. Umran Malik takes an easy catch at short third man. Kusal Mendis c Umran Malik b Axar Patel 23(15)
 
Sri Lanka: 44/1 after 5 overs

21:11 (IST)
four

Sri Lanka vs India 3rd T20I Live

4.3 Sri Lanka are continuing to get boundaries in the gaps. A short delivery drifting down the leg side from Axar Patel and Nissanka sweeps it over the short fine leg for four runs.

IND vs SL, 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE: Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 83/3 in 9 after Suryakumar Yadav's carnage

India plays series decider against Sri Lanka in Rajkot. Sportzpics

The young pace bowling unit will look to pick up pieces from the hammering of the previous night even as the Indian top-order itches to put in a meaningful performance against Sri Lanka in the decider of the three-match T20I series here on Saturday.

After eking out a narrow last-ball win in the opener, India fell short by a 16-run defeat as Sri Lanka levelled the three-match series 1-1.

The inconsistency of a young attack was one of the reasons for the defeat but going forward Umran Malik and Shivam Mavi will know that it was a great learning experience for them.

They erred in their lines and didn’t always bowl the fuller length, making the Sri Lankan batters’ job easy to guide the pace of the short-pitched stuff.

The Indian bowling unit bled runs with left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, who returned to the playing XI after a spell of injuries, bowling as many as five no-balls in his two overs.

He stepped over the line three times on the trot in his first over, making him the first India bowler to bowl hat-trick of no-balls in the T20I.

Mavi, who made a sensational T20I debut in the opening game and Arshdeep Singh added to the no-ball count as they too missed the trick with skipper Hardik Pandya, who had to rely on his spinners, lamenting that the team needs to get its basics right.

But the youngsters in the team are expected more chances as they gather valuable experience.

On the batting front, the top order, once again, failed to provide a solid start. Shubman Gill succumbed to his second successive failure in the series and would be eager to capitalise on the opportunities in hand like Rahul Tripathi, who too perished cheaply in his debut game.

It was the second instance of the top-order collapse in the series.

But despite half the team returning to the dugout under 60 runs, it was heartening to see India still go for the chase as Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav almost pulled off the impossible.

In Axar, India have found a reliable like-for-like replacement for Ravindra Jadeja.

The team is expected to give its core more games to form lethal combinations as it prepares for life beyond Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the shortest format of the game.

India is unlikely to make any changes for the series decider with head coach Dravid asserting “we are not going to be chopping and changing people too much.”

As expected, Sri Lanka have given a solid fight to the hosts. The reigning Asia Cup champions came back strongly to level the series.

However, they would like their middle order to perform better.

Rajkot is one of the flattest tracks in the country and is expected to be a batting belter.

The toss could thus play an important role as both captains would like to chase.

Teams From:

India: Hardik Pandya (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, and Mukesh Kumar.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara and Nuwan Thushara.

Updated Date: January 07, 2023 21:34:32 IST

