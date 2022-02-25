India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma goes past Guptill, Kohli to become highest run-getter in T20Is

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday became the world's leading run-scorer in Twenty20 internationals, during his 44-run knock against Sri Lanka.

Rohit surpassed former India captain Virat Kohli (3,296) and New Zealand's Martin Guptill (3,299) after Sri Lanka invited the hosts to bat first at the start of the three-match series in Lucknow.

The 34-year-old Rohit, who recently became all-format skipper, put on an opening stand of 111 runs with Ishan Kishan before being bowled by Lahiru Kumara.

He has amassed 3,307 runs, including four centuries, in 123 T20 internationals since his debut in 2007.

Kohli, who has been rested for the series, is third on the list but amassed his runs in just 97 matches. Second-placed Guptill has played 112 matches.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.