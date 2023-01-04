Pune: India batter Sanju Samson was ruled out from the remainder of the T20I series against Sri Lanka due to a knee injury.

Samson hurt his knee while fielding in the series opener which India won by two runs at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. He was dismissed cheaply in the India innings.

“He was taken for scans and for specialist opinion this afternoon in Mumbai by the BCCI Medical Team and has been advised rest and rehabilitation,” the BCCI said in a statement

The Selection Committee has named Jitesh Sharma as the replacement for Samson, the BCCI confirmed.

India lead the three-match series 1-0 following their narrow two-run win in the opener in Mumbai on Tuesday. The second T20I will be played on Thursday in Pune.

India’s updated squad for Sri Lanka T20Is: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

With inputs from PTI

