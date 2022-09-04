Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Asia Cup points table: Pakistan edge India in thriller to collect first points in Super Four stage

Asia Cup points table: India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are the teams taking part in the Super Four stage.

Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed, left, celebrates with batting partner Khushdil Shah after their win in the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup against India, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Dubai: After some interesting games in the group stage of the 2022 Asia Cup, the Super Four stage has only started with more intensity and anticipation.

Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan in a thrilling contest that went down till the last over in the second innings and opened their account with two points in their kitty, and two games to play.

In another last-over thriller, Pakistan got the better of rivals India, with Iftikhar Ahmed scoring the winning runs to collect their first two points of the Super Four stage.

Top two teams from the four will play the finals on 11 September, Sunday.

India will next take on Sri Lanka on Tuesday, while Pakistan face Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Here is a look at the Super 4s points table after the first match –

Team

 Matches Won Lost Points

NRR
Sri Lanka

1

 1 0 2

+0.589
Pakistan

1

 1 0 2

  +0.126
India

1

 0 1 0

  -0.126
Afghanistan

1

 0 1 0

-0.589

Asia Cup group stage results

Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets

India beat Pakistan by five wickets

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets

India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 2 wickets

Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 155 runs

Asia Cup group stage points table

Group A

Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR
India (Q) 2 2 0 4 +1.096
Pakistan (Q) 2 1 1 2 +3.811
Hong Kong 2 0 2 0 -4.875

 

Group B

Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR
Afghanistan (Q) 2 2 0 4 +2.467
Sri Lanka (Q) 2 1 1 2 -2.233
Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 -0.576

Updated Date: September 04, 2022 23:48:10 IST

