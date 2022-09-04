Asia Cup points table: Pakistan edge India in thriller to collect first points in Super Four stage

Asia Cup points table: India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are the teams taking part in the Super Four stage.
Dubai: After some interesting games in the group stage of the 2022 Asia Cup, the Super Four stage has only started with more intensity and anticipation.
Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan in a thrilling contest that went down till the last over in the second innings and opened their account with two points in their kitty, and two games to play.
In another last-over thriller, Pakistan got the better of rivals India, with Iftikhar Ahmed scoring the winning runs to collect their first two points of the Super Four stage.
Top two teams from the four will play the finals on 11 September, Sunday.
India will next take on Sri Lanka on Tuesday, while Pakistan face Afghanistan on Wednesday.
Here is a look at the Super 4s points table after the first match –
|
Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|
NRR
|Sri Lanka
|
1
|1
|0
|2
|
+0.589
|Pakistan
|
1
|1
|0
|2
|
+0.126
|India
|
1
|0
|1
|0
|
-0.126
|Afghanistan
|
1
|0
|1
|0
|
-0.589
Asia Cup group stage results
Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets
India beat Pakistan by five wickets
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets
India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 2 wickets
Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 155 runs
Asia Cup group stage points table –
Group A
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|India (Q)
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+1.096
|Pakistan (Q)
|2
|1
|1
|2
|+3.811
|Hong Kong
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-4.875
Group B
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|Afghanistan (Q)
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+2.467
|Sri Lanka (Q)
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-2.233
|Bangladesh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-0.576
