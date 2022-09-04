Asia Cup points table: Pakistan edge India in thriller to collect first points in Super Four stage

Dubai: After some interesting games in the group stage of the 2022 Asia Cup, the Super Four stage has only started with more intensity and anticipation.

Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan in a thrilling contest that went down till the last over in the second innings and opened their account with two points in their kitty, and two games to play.

In another last-over thriller, Pakistan got the better of rivals India, with Iftikhar Ahmed scoring the winning runs to collect their first two points of the Super Four stage.

Top two teams from the four will play the finals on 11 September, Sunday.

India will next take on Sri Lanka on Tuesday, while Pakistan face Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Here is a look at the Super 4s points table after the first match –

Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR Sri Lanka 1 1 0 2 +0.589 Pakistan 1 1 0 2 +0.126 India 1 0 1 0 -0.126 Afghanistan 1 0 1 0 -0.589

Asia Cup group stage results

Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets

India beat Pakistan by five wickets

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by seven wickets

India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 2 wickets

Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 155 runs

Asia Cup group stage points table –

Group A

Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR India (Q) 2 2 0 4 +1.096 Pakistan (Q) 2 1 1 2 +3.811 Hong Kong 2 0 2 0 -4.875

Group B

Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR Afghanistan (Q) 2 2 0 4 +2.467 Sri Lanka (Q) 2 1 1 2 -2.233 Bangladesh 2 0 2 0 -0.576

