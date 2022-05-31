India vs South Africa T20 series: Complete fixtures and squads

The Indian team is all set to lock horns with South Africa in a five-match T20I series at home. The first encounter is scheduled to take place on 9th June 2022 in Delhi. The Men in Blue led by KL Rahul will assemble in the capital city by 5th June 2022 while the Proteas will reach Delhi on 2nd June 2022.

The selectors have already announced the squad and the side will be led by KL Rahul while Rishabh Pant will be his deputy. Pacer Umran Malik who showcased his talent in the recently-concluded Indian Premiere League has also been included while wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik is back in the ranks.

The two teams will play the next four matches in Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Bengaluru respectively.

Schedule

1st T20I: June 9 in Delhi

2nd T20I: June 12 in Cuttack

3rd T20I: June 14 in Visakhapatnam

4th T20I: June 17 in Rajkot

5th T20I: June 19 in Bengaluru

India squad: KL Rahul (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain, wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen and Marco Jansen.

