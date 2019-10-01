India vs South Africa: Rishabh Pant needs to take rejection on his chin and improve his technique to stake permanent claim to wicketkeeper's slot
Rishabh Pant is not the first youngster to be kept out of the Test XI. Nor will he be the last. He will have to take the move by the team management on his chin and get back to the drawing board so that he can resume the journey to becoming the best wicketkeeper-batsman in the country.
- Singapore T20I Tri-Series, 2019 NEP Vs ZIM Live Now
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW Live Now
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 HYD Vs KAR Hyderabad beat Karnataka by 21 runs
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs SAU Mumbai beat Saurashtra by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs RAJ Gujarat beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs SER Services beat Railways by 5 wickets
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 TN Vs BEN Tamil Nadu beat Bengal by 74 runs
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW Vs SLW Australia Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 41 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 5 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs SAW India Women beat South Africa Women by 11 runs
- South Africa Women in India, 2 Warm-up T20 Matches, 2019 IBPW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat Indian Board Presidents Women XI by 83 runs
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs
- Singapore T20I Tri-Series, 2019 SIN Vs ZIM Singapore beat Zimbabwe by 4 runs
- Vanuatu in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 MAL Vs VAN Vanuatu beat Malaysia by 17 runs
- Singapore T20I Tri-Series, 2019 SIN Vs NEP Nepal beat Singapore by 9 wickets
- Freedom Trophy, 2019 IND vs SA - Oct 2nd, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Oct 2nd, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Vanuatu in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 MAL vs VAN - Oct 2nd, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 AUSW vs SLW - Oct 2nd, 2019, 09:40 AM IST
- South American Women's Championship T20I, 2019 PERW vs ARGW - Oct 3rd, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- South American Women's Championship T20I, 2019 BRAW vs CHIW - Oct 3rd, 2019, 10:00 PM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 PUD vs MIZ - Oct 2nd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 ASS vs NAG - Oct 2nd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Vijay Hazare Trophy, 2019 HP vs ODS - Oct 2nd, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Youth first: Aaditya Thackeray contesting Maharashtra Assembly polls reflects tectonic shift in Shiv Sena's strategy
-
On Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary, keeping his light shining through solar lamps and clean energy
-
Mumbai airport will be 100% plastic-free from 2 October; offenders to be fined between Rs 5,000-Rs 25,000
-
Trouble for Shiv Sena after 200 party members quit over Navi Mumbai Assembly seats being offered to BJP’s Ganesh Naik
-
Core sector growth in negative zone for first time in 4 years: Economy is slowing, but here are four ways government can arrest slowdown
-
Vaani Kapoor on collaborating with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff in War: Not insecure about working with two great actors
-
Amit Rohidas, Simranjeet Singh score in Indian hockey team's 2-1 win over world champion Belgium
-
Taliban attacks police headquarters in northern Afghanistan; at least 11 killed, over a dozen taken captive
-
The problem is not how Greta Thunberg looks, but how we view young women
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4027
|115
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|4366
|104
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|India
|8411
|263
|4
|Australia
|5471
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4407
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|4784
|252
He is but 11 Test matches old and cannot be blamed if he has felt that it is the dizziest roller coaster he has been on, headier than the adrenalin rush that white-ball cricket is. He has played in four series, scored two centuries in faraway lands, held 51 catches and brought about two stumpings; and has been left out of the XI.
There will be two schools of thought. One which says that having picked Rishabh Pant ahead of the more seasoned Wriddhiman Saha in the two Tests in the West Indies, the team management should penalise him for poor returns with the bat in the three innings there. The other, perhaps more understanding, viewpoint will be that the team needs its best wicketkeeper to do the duty.
File image of Rishabh Pant. AP
Of course, the selectors could have done better by not including Rishabh Pant in the squad in the first place. That they left the difficult decision to the team management perhaps indicates that there is some work to be done before they are in total sync with the Kohli-Shastri combine. But someone had to bite the bullet and it is just as well that Saha has regained his place in the XI.
“(Wriddhiman) Saha’s keeping credentials are there for everyone to see. He's played well for us whenever he's got a chance with the bat for us also. It was unfortunate that he was out for such a long period with an injury, and according to me, he's the best keeper in the world. In these conditions, and with what he's done for us in the past, he'll start for us,” Kohli said.
There are two pointers here that Rishabh Pant must accept. First, his wicketkeeping credentials have come into question — and they suffer in comparison with Saha. Second, the reference to "these conditions" by the skipper is a telling indication that the team management is looking for someone who can support the spin bowlers in home conditions.
He has much work to do before he becomes the preferred choice when the think-tank plumps for a horses-for-courses approach in Test cricket. Besides, his own batting in the Tests in the West Indies was neither the most convincing nor enough for the skipper and the coaches to overlook his wicket-keeping skills, which have great room for improvement.
For a batsman who has scored Test centuries in England and Australia and can express himself fearlessly in front of the wicket, he did not cover himself with glory in the West Indies.
To be sure, that he got to the milestone of 50 victims in just 11 Tests — faster than all other Indian wicketkeepers — would seem to suggest otherwise, but Rishabh Pant will be the first to concede that the 17 catches in two Tests in Adelaide and Perth last December contributed to such a milestone.
He would have known since the signs were ominous. Ahead of the Twenty20 series against South Africa, both Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri expressed their anguish at his inability to read game situations. Then again, Shastri said Pant is in great space with the Indian team. “Pant is a special kid and he is only going to learn. This team management will back him to the hilt,” he had said.
It remains to be seen how the team management backs Pant when he is out of the XI. Hopefully, he will not be left to his own devices and that the team management does something different — like say, get a wicketkeeping coach to enable the youngster to sharpen his glovework by focussing on the basics.
It may be unfair, but he will remember that he was heckled by the spectators in Mohali when he missed a simple stumping chance and Australia’s Alan Turner made the most of that fundamental error. It is mistakes like these that he will have to iron out, paying more attention to improving his technique, especially when keeping to spinners in home conditions.
He will turn 22 on the third day of the Visakhapatnam Test and has a lot of time ahead in the Indian set up. If he can focus on improving his wicketkeeping while adding layers to the grammar of his batting without losing its ability to express itself in no uncertain terms, he could well be the team’s first-choice stumper in all formats of the game.
How he responds to the covert message sent him by a team management that has promised to back him to the hilt will make for interesting viewing over time. He can choose to either sulk and mope in a corner or chalk a way forward to improve his abilities with the large gloves. For the sake of Indian cricket, it must be hoped that he will choose the latter, even if he has to invest in a coach.
He does have the gift of timing. All he needs to do is believe that he can put the same gift to better use when behind the stumps, but first by working on his technique. His fans will have to believe that he has the right approach and will choose a path that can make him either an improved wicket-keeper or a reliable, consistent and devastating batsman who can claim a slot in the middle-order.
Rishabh Pant is not the first youngster to be kept out of the Test XI. Nor will he be the last. He will have to take the move by the team management on his chin and get back to the drawing board so that he can resume the journey to becoming the best wicketkeeper-batsman in the country. He does not have to look far beyond Mahendra Singh Dhoni for inspiration to do that.
Updated Date:
Oct 01, 2019 18:11:04 IST
Also See
India vs South Africa: After 'rap on knuckles', coach Ravi Shastri says team management will support Rishabh Pant 'to the hilt'
India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma's audition as Test opener begins in Visakhapatnam; Proteas gear up for spin test
India vs South Africa: Pressure mounts on Rishabh Pant as teams gear up for second T20I in Mohali