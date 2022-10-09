Shreyas Iyer hit a century and Ishan Kishan made 93 to power India to a seven-wicket win over South Africa in the second one-day international on Sunday and keep the series alive.

Chasing 279 for victory, the hosts depended on a 161-run third-wicket partnership between the left-handed Kishan and Iyer, unbeaten on 113, to achieve their target with 25 balls to spare in Ranchi.

The bowlers led by Mohammed Siraj set up victory after they choked the opposition runs in the final overs and kept South Africa down to 278-7 despite a 129-run stand between Reeza Hendricks (74) and Aiden Markram (79).

The three-match series remains level at 1-1 with the decider on Tuesday in New Delhi.

India lost their openers including skipper Shikhar Dhawan for 13 after getting starts but Kishan and Iyer stood firm to revive the chase and take the attack to the opposition.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to India levelling the ODI series:

Iyer’s ODI game is lit 🔥 Controls and dominates the match.

He has the game to bat at 3-4 but India might open the #5 slot for him…will be interesting 12 months from here. 🤞 #IndvSA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 9, 2022

Well played young guns !! @ShreyasIyer15 @ishankishan51 great partnership 🤛!! Well bowled @mdsirajofficial keep it going lads #IndiavsSouthAfrica — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 9, 2022

Special feeling, special day. Thankful for the love ❤️ Let’s go #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/F6rJDDuokW — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) October 9, 2022

An innings to cherish for a long time! Take a bow @ShreyasIyer15, you resisted against one of the best bowling line ups and scored a brilliant hundred. #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/kzKXb6FDbs — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 9, 2022

All class 👏👏👏 Well done boys 🤗 Keep shining ✨ pic.twitter.com/mLt9MOdXEq — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 9, 2022

What a fabulous innings by @Ishankishan51, well played Ishan you were terrific on the field today as always 🙌 #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/5spGl4xzGd — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 9, 2022

With inputs from AFP