India vs South Africa: 'Iyer's ODI game is lit', Twitterati all praise for Men in Blue after series-levelling victory

Chasing 279 for victory, the hosts depended on a 161-run third-wicket partnership between the left-handed Kishan and Iyer, unbeaten on 113, to achieve their target with 25 balls to spare in Ranchi.

India's Shreyas Iyer, left, celebrates with teammate by Sanju Samson after their win in the second one day international cricket match between India and South Africa, in Ranchi , India, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Shreyas Iyer hit a century and Ishan Kishan made 93 to power India to a seven-wicket win over South Africa in the second one-day international on Sunday and keep the series alive.

Chasing 279 for victory, the hosts depended on a 161-run third-wicket partnership between the left-handed Kishan and Iyer, unbeaten on 113, to achieve their target with 25 balls to spare in Ranchi.

The bowlers led by Mohammed Siraj set up victory after they choked the opposition runs in the final overs and kept South Africa down to 278-7 despite a 129-run stand between Reeza Hendricks (74) and Aiden Markram (79).

The three-match series remains level at 1-1 with the decider on Tuesday in New Delhi.

India lost their openers including skipper Shikhar Dhawan for 13 after getting starts but Kishan and Iyer stood firm to revive the chase and take the attack to the opposition.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to India levelling the ODI series:

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: October 09, 2022 23:57:11 IST

