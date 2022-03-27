Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs South Africa Highlights, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, Full Cricket Score: Proteas win by three wickets, knock India out

India Women Vs South Africa Women LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Women Vs South Africa Women At Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 27 March, 2022

27 March, 2022
Starts 06:30 (IST)
Match Ended
India Women

India Women

274/7 (50.0 ov)

Match 28
South Africa Women

South Africa Women

275/7 (50.0 ov)

South Africa Women beat India Women by 3 wickets

Live Blog
India Women South Africa Women
274/7 (50.0 ov) - R/R 5.48 275/7 (50.0 ov) - R/R 5.5

Match Ended

South Africa Women beat India Women by 3 wickets

Shabnim Ismail - 2

Mignon du Preez - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Mignon du Preez not out 52 63 2 0
Shabnim Ismail not out 2 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Deepti Sharma 10 0 41 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 270/7 (49.2)

5 (5) R/R: 6

Trisha Chetty (W) 7(7) S.R (100)

run out (Harmanpreet Kaur / Deepti Sharma)
India vs South Africa Highlights, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, Full Cricket Score: Proteas win by three wickets, knock India out

India vs South Africa Highlights, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, Full Cricket Score: Proteas win by three wickets, knock India out

14:23 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the league stage of the 2022 Women's World Cup with South Africa pulling off yet another thrilling chase and veteran batter Mignon du Preez finally among the runs. Her boundary off the final ball of the game though did shatter a billion hearts in the subcontinent as it served as the knockout punch to the Women in Blue, who finish with six points against their name, one less than what West Indies managed, to finish marginally outside the semi-final spots.

We hope you enjoyed our coverage. For now, this is Amit signing off, wishing you a happy Sunday ahead.

Full Scorecard
14:18 (IST)

Sune Luus: Extremely happy. Also happy for Mignon to finally get that fifty. It’s been a tough tournament for her. We took this today as preparation for the semi-final. Went very well for us, and we’ll look to take the momentum forward. It’s amazing for Lara as well, and she can be extremely proud of herself, supporting Laura. I think we’ve had a great campaign, not matter how you look at it. All these games could’ve easily gone the other way.

Full Scorecard
14:18 (IST)

Mithali Raj: I’m very proud of the girls for the way they’ve come back into the tournament despite losing games. They way they’ve been bowling apart from a couple of games, I think they’ve done a good job. The bowlers have defended a lot of games in the past. Her experience would’ve added a great deal today. Everything should come to an end, everyone will have to go through this process. Thanks to everybody who’s turned out for every game of India. Great to have all of you here and hope you continue to support women’s cricket in the coming years.

Full Scorecard
14:12 (IST)

Mignon du Preez is the Player of the Match for her unbeaten 55

Du Preez: I’ve been very fortunate, the girls have supported me throughout. When I got in there was still quite a few overs. Myself and Marizanne wanted to take the game as deep as possible. It means the world. It’s been a tough few weeks, didn’t contribute as I would’ve liked. We can’t do it without you and thank you for all the support.

Full Scorecard
14:10 (IST)

The West Indies players must be jumping around with joy in their hotel room after the winning boundary off du Preez' bat, sneaking into the semi-finals at India's expense in the end despite a vastly inferior Net Run Rate. Team India will have to go back to the drawing board and reflect on what went wrong in this campaign, failing to reach the semis after reaching the final five years ago in England.

Full Scorecard
14:04 (IST)
four

After 50 overs,South Africa Women 275/7 ( Mignon du Preez 52 , Shabnim Ismail 2)

50: FOUR! South Africa win by three wickets, and that's the knockout blow to Team India! Du Preez guides her team home, hitting the winning boundary! SA 278/7

Full Scorecard
14:03 (IST)

49.5: ONE! Ismail collects a quick single, bringing du Preez on strike for the final ball! Expect all the fielders to converge around the batter. SA 274/7; need 1 off 1

Full Scorecard
14:00 (IST)

49.4: No-ball! Du Preez (51) perishes in the penultimate ball of the chase, holing out to Harmanpreet Kaur at long on! Boy is Deepti elated after that dismissal! Only for the umpire to signal no-ball, and Deepti's found to have overstepped in the crucial delivery. SA 273/7; need 2 off 2

Full Scorecard
13:57 (IST)

49.4: ONE! Ismail runs the ball down the ground towards long off and brings du Preez back on strike. SA 272/7; need 3 off 2

Full Scorecard
13:55 (IST)

49.3: ONE! Du Preez gets off the strike right away after tapping the ball towards square leg. SA 271/7; need 4 off 3

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
14:12 (IST)

Mignon du Preez is the Player of the Match for her unbeaten 55

Du Preez: I’ve been very fortunate, the girls have supported me throughout. When I got in there was still quite a few overs. Myself and Marizanne wanted to take the game as deep as possible. It means the world. It’s been a tough few weeks, didn’t contribute as I would’ve liked. We can’t do it without you and thank you for all the support.
14:04 (IST)

After 50 overs,South Africa Women 275/7 ( Mignon du Preez 52 , Shabnim Ismail 2)

50: FOUR! South Africa win by three wickets, and that's the knockout blow to Team India! Du Preez guides her team home, hitting the winning boundary! SA 278/7
14:03 (IST)

49.5: ONE! Ismail collects a quick single, bringing du Preez on strike for the final ball! Expect all the fielders to converge around the batter. SA 274/7; need 1 off 1
14:00 (IST)

49.4: No-ball! Du Preez (51) perishes in the penultimate ball of the chase, holing out to Harmanpreet Kaur at long on! Boy is Deepti elated after that dismissal! Only for the umpire to signal no-ball, and Deepti's found to have overstepped in the crucial delivery. SA 273/7; need 2 off 2
13:57 (IST)

49.4: ONE! Ismail runs the ball down the ground towards long off and brings du Preez back on strike. SA 272/7; need 3 off 2
13:55 (IST)

49.3: ONE! Du Preez gets off the strike right away after tapping the ball towards square leg. SA 271/7; need 4 off 3
13:53 (IST)

49.2: RUN OUT! Chetty falls short of the non-striker's end after responding to du Preez' call for a 2nd! She departs for 7. India still in the game! Du Preez also brings up her fifty! SA 270/7; need 5 off 4
13:51 (IST)

49.1: ONE! Chetty taps the ball towards square leg to bring du Preez on  strike! SA 269/6; need 6 off 5
13:40 (IST)

OUT! Rajeshwari Gayakwad removes Chloe Tryon after conceding three boundaries to the all-rounder in the first five balls of her penultimate over. Tryon was perhaps looking to retain the strike with a single, but ended up chipping the ball back to the bowler. SA 255/6

Tryon c and b Gayakwad 17(9)
13:27 (IST)

OUT! Mandhana may have dropped du Preez a couple of deliveries earlier, but India manage to break the partnership soon after with Marizanne Kapp run out at the striker's end while pushing for a risky single. SA 229/5; need 46 off 31

Kapp run out (Kaur/Ghosh) 32(30)
12:58 (IST)

OUT! What a review by the Indians! An LBW appeal against skipper Luus is turned down by the umpire, and the Indians decide to take this upstairs. Luus had lunged forward and was hit on the knee roll. Impact is along the off stump, and the ball was found to be hitting leg, leading to South Africa losing their fourth wicket. SA 182/4

Luus LBW Kaur 22(27)
12:18 (IST)

OUT! One wicket leads to another, and this time it's Harmanpreet Kaur who gets rid of the dangerous Laura Wolvaardt, who is clean bowled for 80! SA 145/3
 

Wolvaardt b Kaur 80(79)
12:14 (IST)

OUT! Rajeshwari Gayakwad gets the breakthrough, and Lara Goodall will be gutted to have missed out on her half-century by a whisker! Dances down the track looking to push the ball past the bowler, only for the ball to sneak in through her defence. Ghosh whips the bails off in a flash. SA 139/2

Goodall st Ghosh b Gayakwad 49(69)
11:29 (IST)

FOUR! What a way for Laura Wolvaardt to bring up her half-century — her 26th overall in ODIs and her fifth of the ongoing tournament. Wolvaardt gets on the backfoot and cuts the ball behind square to bring up the milestone. What a tournament she's having so far! SA 81/1
11:16 (IST)

FOUR! Goodall pushes a full delivery from Vastrakar through the midwicket region, bringing up the fifty stand with Wolvaardt with a boundary. This has been an impressive recovery by the South Africans after losing the wicket of Lizelle Lee early. SA 67/1
10:47 (IST)

OUT! Harmanpreet Kaur's brilliance on the field continues to get India vital breakthroughs! In this case it's Lizelle Lee's whose caught well short of the striker's end thanks to a superb direct hit by the Indian vice-captain. SA 14/1

Lee run out (Kaur) 6(15)
09:58 (IST)

BOWLED! Harmanpreet Kaur misses out on a fifty, getting her leg stump flattened by Khaka in the final over! IND 271/7

Kaur b Khaka 48(57)
09:52 (IST)

OUT! Ismail collects her second wicket in her final over of the day as Ghosh departs while trying to accelerate, getting a thick top-edge towards mid on where Luus holds on to the catch — her second of the day so far. IND 268/6

Ghosh c Luus b Ismail 8(13)
09:31 (IST)

OUT! Drives straight to Sune Luus at extra cover, does Pooja Vastrakar, as India lose their fifth wicket. Ismail deceived the all-rounder by taking pace off the delivery. IND 240/5

Vastrakar c Luus b Ismail 3(8)
09:24 (IST)

OUT! Mithali's innings finally comes to an end as she gets a thick top-edge while looking for a maximum down the ground; Tryon settles under the ball near mid off and completes the dismissal in the end. IND 234/4

Mithali c Tryon b Klaas 68(84)
09:18 (IST)

Fifty partnership completed between Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur for the fourth wicket, the former bringing up the milestone with a single in the 42nd over. IND 226/3
08:56 (IST)

FIFTY for Mithali Raj, her 64th in ODIs and her second in the ongoing tournament. Brings up the milestone with a single off Tryon's bowling, taking 69 deliveries along the way. IND 196/3
08:41 (IST)

OUT! What a catch by Chloe Tryon to dismiss the well-set Smriti Mandhana, as Masabata Klaas breaks the third-wicket stand! Mandhana ends up mishitting the ball while looking to loft the ball over extra cover. Tryon, running to her right from mid off, puts in a slide to complete the dismissal. IND 176/3

Mandhana c Tryon b Klaas 71(84)
08:26 (IST)

Fifty partnership comes up between Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj for the third wicket, the former bringing up the milestone with a single off the last ball in the 28th over. IND 146/2
08:20 (IST)

Fifty up for Smriti Mandhana — her 22nd in ODIs and her third fifty-plus score in the current World Cup. Brings up the milestone with a single in the final ball of the 27th over, consuming 69 balls along the way. IND 135/2
07:42 (IST)

OUT! Bhatia ends up dragging the ball onto her stumps while looking to sweep the ball behind square as Chloe Tryon strikes in her fourth over! South Africa are back in the game and how! India stutter after a brilliant opening stand between Verma and Mandhana. IND 96/2

Bhatia b Tryon 2(3)
07:37 (IST)

OUT! Horrible mix-up between Mandhana and Verma, and the latter ends up marching back to the Indian dressing room after bringing up her maiden World Cup fifty. Mandhana pushes the ball towards midwicket off Tryon, looking for a quick single, but Verma freezes after taking a couple of steps forward, and is not even halfway down the pitch by the time the bails are whipped off at the striker's end. The opening stand ends just 10 short of the hundred mark. IND 91/1

Verma run out (Luus/Chetty) 53(46)
07:30 (IST)

FOUR! What a way for Shafali Verma to bring up only her third ODI half-century — her first in ODI World Cups! Heaves the ball down the ground off Klaas, the ball landing just short of the long on boundary, helping the hard-hitting opener bring up the milestone in just 40 balls! IND 84/0
07:06 (IST)

Fifty partnership up between Verma and Mandhana for the opening wicket, the former going for an inside-out aerial drive over extra cover, the ball landing just outside the circle giving Verma enough time to come back for a second. IND 51/0
06:31 (IST)

This is the first time Jhulan Goswami's not playing a World Cup game for Team India. She had made 34 appearances on the trot across five editions before this game. Apparently it's a case of a side strain for the senior seamer.
06:10 (IST)

Teams:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

South Africa: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka
06:05 (IST)

TOSS: India win the toss and opt to bat

India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup 2022 match LIVE updates: Mignon du Preez's unbeaten 55 guides South Africa home as West Indies pip India in the race to the semi-finals!

Preview: Their destiny in their own hands, India will go all out to brush off an inconsistent run and seal a semi-final berth in the Women's World Cup when they play South Africa in a do-or-die match on Sunday.

So far in the tournament, the 2017 runners-up haven't fired in the manner they would have like to.

With three wins and as many losses India, who are in the fifth spot with six points in the overall standings, find themselves in a must-win situation heading into their final league match.

India Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming, Date and Timing

India women vs South Africa women, Ind vs aus Cricket Score and Live Updates of Women's Cricket World Cup match

Their semi-final chances were dented when West Indies, who are also vying to advance to the knockout stage, and South Africa's match was washed out with the former moving up to seven points earlier this week.

A win on Sunday will see India advance to the last four, and a point from the game will also work for the Mithali Raj-led side, as they have a superior NRR (+0.768) than West Indies (-0.890).

In case India lose to South Africa, their only hope of advancing to the semi-finals will be if England, who have a better NRR (+0.778), also lose their last league stage match to Bangladesh and finish on a lower NRR. That seems unlikely, though.

But the 'Women in Blue' would want to hold all the cards and also get a two-match winning momentum going into the semi-finals.

India's inconsistent batting came to the fore yet again in an otherwise 110-run win against Bangladesh, and skipper Raj would be keen to improve on that aspect against a challenging South African bowling attack.

The bowling department, which has looked lacklustre at times, put up a much-improved show against Bangladesh. The move to bring in spinner Poonam Yadav in place of pacer Meghna Singh paid off for India.

However, it remains to be seen if India persist with two pacers, three spinners strategy at the Hagley Oval, which has a balanced track where the bowlers will have to be disciplined with their line and lengths.

South Africa, on the other hand, have already qualified for the semi-finals. They sit second in the overall standings, behind Australia.

Here's everything you need to know about the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa.

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa take place?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa will be played on Sunday, 27 March 2022.

What is the venue for the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa will take place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa start?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa will begin at 6.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 6 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

The teams (from):

India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

South Africa: Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon (vc), Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Laura Wolvaardt

With PTI inputs

Click here for our full coverage of the 2022 Women's World Cup

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 27, 2022 14:41:31 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Australia Highlights, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, Full Cricket Score: Australia pull off record chase, seal place in semis
First Cricket News

India vs Australia Highlights, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, Full Cricket Score: Australia pull off record chase, seal place in semis

India vs Australia Live Score, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: FOUR! Mooney finishes off in style, as Australia pull off a record chase to become the first team in the 2022 ICC Women's World Cup to book their place in the semis. AUS 280/4

Highlights, South Africa vs Australia, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Aussies win by five wickets
First Cricket News

Highlights, South Africa vs Australia, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Aussies win by five wickets

Highlights, South Africa vs England, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: South Africa win by 3 wickets
First Cricket News

Highlights, South Africa vs England, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: South Africa win by 3 wickets

South Africa vs England, Live Cricket Score: Check out the live cricket score and live updates here