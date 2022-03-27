India vs South Africa Highlights, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, Full Cricket Score: Proteas win by three wickets, knock India out

India vs South Africa, Women's World Cup 2022 match LIVE updates: Mignon du Preez's unbeaten 55 guides South Africa home as West Indies pip India in the race to the semi-finals!

Preview: Their destiny in their own hands, India will go all out to brush off an inconsistent run and seal a semi-final berth in the Women's World Cup when they play South Africa in a do-or-die match on Sunday.

So far in the tournament, the 2017 runners-up haven't fired in the manner they would have like to.

With three wins and as many losses India, who are in the fifth spot with six points in the overall standings, find themselves in a must-win situation heading into their final league match.

Their semi-final chances were dented when West Indies, who are also vying to advance to the knockout stage, and South Africa's match was washed out with the former moving up to seven points earlier this week.

A win on Sunday will see India advance to the last four, and a point from the game will also work for the Mithali Raj-led side, as they have a superior NRR (+0.768) than West Indies (-0.890).

In case India lose to South Africa, their only hope of advancing to the semi-finals will be if England, who have a better NRR (+0.778), also lose their last league stage match to Bangladesh and finish on a lower NRR. That seems unlikely, though.

But the 'Women in Blue' would want to hold all the cards and also get a two-match winning momentum going into the semi-finals.

India's inconsistent batting came to the fore yet again in an otherwise 110-run win against Bangladesh, and skipper Raj would be keen to improve on that aspect against a challenging South African bowling attack.

The bowling department, which has looked lacklustre at times, put up a much-improved show against Bangladesh. The move to bring in spinner Poonam Yadav in place of pacer Meghna Singh paid off for India.

However, it remains to be seen if India persist with two pacers, three spinners strategy at the Hagley Oval, which has a balanced track where the bowlers will have to be disciplined with their line and lengths.

South Africa, on the other hand, have already qualified for the semi-finals. They sit second in the overall standings, behind Australia.

Here's everything you need to know about the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa.

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa take place?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa will be played on Sunday, 27 March 2022.

What is the venue for the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa will take place at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa start?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa will begin at 6.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 6 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and South Africa?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

The teams (from):

India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

South Africa: Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon (vc), Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Laura Wolvaardt

With PTI inputs

