Women's Cricket World Cup 2022: Team India face consistent South Africa in virtual quarter-final

After a topsy-turvy run in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup so far with a mix of dominant victories and demoralising defeats, India’s hopes of making it to the knockouts rest on their performance in the virtual quarter-final against South Africa on Sunday.

The Women in Blue and the Proteas face off in the final league match of the 12th edition of the elite tournament, the match taking place at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval which will be gearing up to host its third match of the World Cup so far.

Of course, the virtual quarter-final bit doesn’t really apply to the South Africans, who had confirmed their place in the semi-finals after their match against the West Indies in Wellington got washed out. Australia, the only team to finish the group stage unbeaten, and South Africa are set to finish first and second respectively in the points table, while England, India and West Indies are in contention for the remaining two semi-final spots.

England will back themselves to seal their place in the semis with a victory over Bangladesh in the first game of the Sunday double-header. An English victory then will lead to a direct-toss-up between India and West Indies for the fourth semi-final spot.

A washout against South Africa will see India through to the semis thanks to their superior Net Run Rate (+0.768) compared to that of Windies (-0.885). But the Indians will be hoping for a victory by a sizeable margin that helps them finish third ahead of England, which will then lead to a match-up with South Africa in the semis.

Read: How India can qualify for Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 semi-finals

However, beating a side that won four games in a row including against top sides such as England and New Zealand is easier said than done.

Though packed with immense talent and having reached the semis twice in past World Cup editions, not many would have backed the Proteas to become only the second team to confirm their place in the semis, especially in skipper Dane van Niekerk’s absence.

However, with Marizanne Kapp’s outstanding all-round form along with Laura Wolvaardt’s brilliant run with the bat and Ayabonga Khaka and Shabnim Ismal wreaking havoc with the ball in hand, the Proteas certainly have established themselves as title contenders, a team that doesn’t buckle under immense pressure and can keep their nerves in check during the tense stages to ultimately get the job done.

South Africa’s bowling unit has played a major role in their victories so far in the tournament and that is where the main challenge lies for the Indians, who have exhibited a tendency to crumble under sustained pressure as was evident in their defeats to New Zealand and England and even in their matches against Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Team India, though are well aware of the similar effect that they can have on the South African batting unit, especially with their spin department that has been the hallmark of their bowling performances so far in the tournament.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad has been remarkably economical throughout the tournament, and currently has the second-best bowling economy, while all-rounder Sneh Rana is the seventh-highest wicket-taker while also chipping in with the bat down the order.

And leg-spinner Poonam Yadav’s inclusion in the XI for the first time in the tournament also worked out quite well for the Indians as she conceded just 25 runs from the seven overs that she bowled while accounting for Murshida Khatun’s dismissal.

Given their performance against Bangladesh and the successful integration of Poonam and Shafali Verma in recent games, Team India will likely stick to their XI that comfortably beat Bangladesh. The same goes for the Proteas, who despite a batting collapse against the West Indies, will back their XI.

The Hagley Oval isn’t quite the batting paradise, and the wicket has had something both for the seamers as well as turn for the spinners later in the game. That said, teams can put up challenging totals in the 260-270 range, as was the case with the White Ferns earlier today with Suzie Bates’ 126 helping them post a winning total of 265/8.

Squads:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia.

South Africa: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Lara Goodall, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sinalo Jafta, Masabata Klaas

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Time: 6.30 am IST | 2.00 pm local

Click here for our full coverage of the 2022 Women's World Cup

