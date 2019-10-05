First Cricket
India vs South Africa, Day 4 Stats wrap: Rohit Sharma first player to score two tons in maiden Test as opener and more

Rohit Sharma became the first player to score seven consecutive fifty-plus scores in India in Tests, going past Everton Weeks, Rahul Dravid and Andy Flower.

Umang Pabari, Oct 05, 2019 17:43:16 IST

Rohit Sharma is now the first player to score two centuries in the maiden Test as an opener.

India's Rohit Sharma raises his bat after scoring a century during the fourth day of the first Test against South Africa. AP

Rohit Sharma scored 303 runs in the ongoing Test which is also the most for a player in the maiden Test as an opener, eclipsing Tillakaratne Dilshan’s tally of 215 runs (against New Zealand at Galle in 2009).

Rohit Sharma smashed 13 sixes in the match which is the most by a player in a Test match, going past Wasim Akram who hit 12 sixes against Zimbabwe at Sheikhpura in 1996.

Rohit Sharma became the first Indian to be stumped twice in a Test match.

Rohit Sharma became the second Indian opener to score a ton in both the innings of a Test after Sunil Gavaskar (against West Indies at Port of Spain in 1971, against Pakistan at Karachi in 1978 and against West Indies at Kolkata in 1978).

India hit 27 sixes in the Test which is now a record for a team, going past New Zealand (22 sixes against Pakistan at Sharjah in 2014).

Keshav Maharaj conceded 318 runs in this Test which is the third most by any bowler in a Test. The record is held by Tommy Scott who conceded 374 runs against England at Kingston in 1929/30.

