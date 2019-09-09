First Cricket
India vs South Africa: Amol Muzumdar appointed Proteas batting coach for upcoming Test series

Amol Muzumdar has a tough task at hand as he joins a South Africa team in transition for the three-Test series beginning on 2nd October.

Press Trust of India, Sep 09, 2019 15:36:31 IST

New Delhi: Mumbai stalwart Amol Muzumdar was on Monday appointed batting coach of the visiting South African team for the Test series against India beginning 2 October.

The 44-year-old, who made 11167 first-class runs at an average of 48.13 but never got to play for India, confirmed the appointment.

India vs South Africa: Amol Muzumdar appointed Proteas batting coach for upcoming Test series

Amol Muzumdar scored 11167 first-class runs at an average of 48.13. @amolmuzumdar11

"I was approached last week and I have accepted the challenge. To be associated with an international side is a huge honour," Muzumdar, who played most of his cricket for Mumbai before moving to Assam, told PTI.

Besides a mountain of first-class runs, Muzumdar also scored 3286 runs in List A cricket. He has also been the batting coach of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals.

Muzumdar has a tough task at hand as he joins a team in transition for the three-Test series beginning in Visakhapatnam followed by matches in Pune (10-14 October) and Ranchi (19-23 October).

South Africa had won the ODI and T20 series against India in 2015 but were hammered in the four Test series 0-3.

