India vs South Africa: Amol Muzumdar appointed Proteas batting coach for upcoming Test series
Amol Muzumdar has a tough task at hand as he joins a South Africa team in transition for the three-Test series beginning on 2nd October.
New Delhi: Mumbai stalwart Amol Muzumdar was on Monday appointed batting coach of the visiting South African team for the Test series against India beginning 2 October.
The 44-year-old, who made 11167 first-class runs at an average of 48.13 but never got to play for India, confirmed the appointment.
Amol Muzumdar scored 11167 first-class runs at an average of 48.13. @amolmuzumdar11
"I was approached last week and I have accepted the challenge. To be associated with an international side is a huge honour," Muzumdar, who played most of his cricket for Mumbai before moving to Assam, told PTI.
Besides a mountain of first-class runs, Muzumdar also scored 3286 runs in List A cricket. He has also been the batting coach of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals.
Muzumdar has a tough task at hand as he joins a team in transition for the three-Test series beginning in Visakhapatnam followed by matches in Pune (10-14 October) and Ranchi (19-23 October).
South Africa had won the ODI and T20 series against India in 2015 but were hammered in the four Test series 0-3.
Updated Date:
Sep 09, 2019 15:36:31 IST
