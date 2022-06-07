India vs South Africa: All eyes on comeback man Dinesh Karthik

“If you believe yourself, everything will fall into place! Thank you for all the support and belief...the hard work continues...”

This was the Dinesh Karthik's reaction after he made an India comeback for the home T20I series against South Africa, and it pretty much sums up what the cricketer was hoping for after a good run in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL).

If you believe yourself, everything will fall into place! ✨

Thank you for all the support and belief...the hard work continues... pic.twitter.com/YlnaH9YHW1 — DK (@DineshKarthik) May 22, 2022

After he was dropped from the national team in 2019, many were busy writing obituaries of the swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batter’s career but Karthik was quietly nurturing the idea of a comeback — riding on his unwavering self-belief and hard work.

However, the journey to making a ‘special comeback’ is never easy in a competitive sport like cricket.

In his nearly two-decade-long cricketing career, Karthik could barely cement his place in the team as it was marred by his inconsistent run with the bat more than his wicket-keeping skills.

After being dropped from the national side — he last played for India at the 2019 World Cup in England — he had a terrible patch of form with the bat at Kolkata Knight Riders. He was dropped from the captaincy and later KKR decided not to retain him for the IPL 2022.

There was speculation of his retirement after he donned the role of a commentator during the 2021 England series.

However, the batter was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore after an intense bidding fight with Chennai Super Kings and his exploits in the cash-rich league are there for everybody to see.

What worked for Karthik?

Royal Challengers Bangalore team management had a big role in turning fortunes not just for their franchise but also for Karthik who was given a specific role of a finisher. This helped Karthik perform with an uncluttered mind, matching his skills with phenomenal consistency, something that has always been missing in his cricketing journey.

Praising the RCB team management for backing him for the finisher's role, he had said, “I think the clarity that they gave me for me to execute the role that I wanted to do, in many ways I am indebted to RCB for picking me and giving me that role, believing in me and then me coming out here and trying to do my best for team RCB. So, it’s all and all a very very happy feeling."

What stood out for Karthik this IPL season was his adaptability in different conditions and the flair with which he performed the role of a finisher for RCB. This probably caught the selectors’ eye and got him back into the mix.

Playing for the RCB, Karthik scored 330 runs at an average of 55 and a staggering strike-rate of 183.33.

As India play quite a few T20Is before the World Cup, it would be apt for the team management to try him out in the finisher’s role and see what the revamped version of Karthik brings to the fore.

What does the wicketkeeper-batter bring to the table?

Having made his India debut in 2004, Karthik brings loads of experience and stability to the middle order, especially in the shortest format where it’s important to absorb pressure, maintain composure, and punish bowling mistakes.

Karthik, known for his 360 degree play and unconventional batting style, also has the quality of forcing bowlers to move away from their strengths, which was in full display this IPL season. This would bring a new dimension to the middle-order that has struggled to play with freedom.

At the 2021 T20 World Cup, India found it difficult to break loose batting first against New Zealand and Pakistan. And Karthik, batting first in IPL 2022, struck at a strike rate of 243.58 in the death overs. Since the start of 2020, his death-overs strike rate in the first innings sits at 202.32 – the numbers are compelling enough to show what he brings to the table.

How does he fit into the playing XI?

So far as wicket keeping is concerned, Karthik might not be a certainty with Rishabh Pant already holding on to the position.

If at all Karthik has a chance to make it into the team, it could only be as a finisher, given his exploits in the IPL this season.

Since the T20 World Cup in the UAE last year, India have mostly used Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant in the finishers role in the shortest format.

With all-rounder Hardik Pandya back in the mix, the management has got a happy headache over who would be their ideal finishers in the run-up to the T20 World Cup slated to be held in Australia later this year.

If Karthik gets a fair run against South Africa, and as India also play a lot of T20I matches ahead of the World Cup, it would be a great chance for him to make all the noise with his swashbuckling batting skills and get himself ahead in the race for finisher’s role.

