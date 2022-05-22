Dinesh Karthik returns to T20I side for South Africa series; Pujara named in squad for rescheduled England Test

The India squads for the rescheduled fifth Test against England and the home T20Is against South Africa were announced on Sunday, with the selectors recalling Cheteshwar Pujara for Test and Dinesh Karthik for the T20Is respectively.

Uncapped Umran Malik has also been named in the T20I squad after impressing for SRH in the ongoing IPL 2022.

Ajinkya Rahane remains an absentee from the Test side.

Dinesh Karthik last played a T20I for India against Australia in 2019. He has been selected on the back of a good run in the IPL, having scored 287 runs from 14 matches.

Pujara was dropped from the Test squad against Sri Lanka, but finds his place again after a successful stint with Sussex in the English County Championship. He’s scored two double centuries and two centuries for Sussex.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked an 18-member squad for the upcoming five-match Paytm T20I home series against South Africa.

“The selection committee has also named India's 17-member Test squad for the fifth rescheduled Test against England to be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham from July 1-5. India currently lead the Test series 2-1,” BCCI said in a press release.

India's Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain) Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna

India's T20I squad for South Africa: KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

