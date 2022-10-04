India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: We need to work on our bowling, says Rohit Sharma

South Africa took a consolation win after they defeated India in the final T20I of the three-match series by 49 runs. After being put into bat, the Proteas rode on an unbeaten hundred from Rilee Rossouw to post 227/3 in 20 overs. In reply India didn’t really have a great start as they lost some wickets early but Dinesh Karthik and Deepak Chahar chipped in with some quick runs and entertained the crowd.

While Karthik struck 46 off 21, Chahar scored 31 off 17 before India were bowled out for 178.

India captain Rohit Sharma admitted that the side needs to work on the bowling. The home side conceded 200+ runs twice in this series against South Africa.

“We need to work on our bowling. We played against two quality sides, we came across tough challenges. We need to see what better we can do. We are working towards that, guys need a lot of clarity, it’s my job to make sure it happens. It’s a work in progress, we need to keep working and keep finding answers to it. Lot of the guys haven’t been to Australia, that’s why we are going there early. We want to play on the bouncy pitches of Perth, we want to see what we can do there. Only 7,8 members of the squad have been to Australia, so we have organised a few practice games. We need to understand what combination we can play,” he said in the post-match presentation.

Sharma also talked about Bumrah who has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup and finding a perfect combination in the pacer’s absence.

“Bumrah is out of the World Cup, so we need to find a bowler who has the experience of bowling in Australia. Not sure who that bowler is going to be, we will see once we travel to Australia, we’ll find it out there,” he added.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma lauded the side for putting up a clinical performance in this third T20I.

“A win like this is always good for confidence. We struggled with the bat in the first game, our bowling wasn’t best in the last game, but we were clinical today. A lot to take from this game. We didn’t turn up with the bat in the first game. In the second game, we couldn’t execute our plans. We were a lot clear in the field today, it was a lot more clinical performance today. We need the points to qualify for the World Cup (next year). Some new guys will be coming in (for the ODI series) with some fresh energy. Every game from now on is important for us,” he said.

