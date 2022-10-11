South Africa were on Tuesday bowled out for a low score of 99 in the third and deciding ODI against India in Delhi, and much of the damage was done by Kuldeep Yadav, who took four wickets.

Kuldeep finished with figures of 4/18 from 4.1 overs, as South Africa collapsed to their fourth lowest ODI total, and their second-lowest total against India.

India won the toss and opted to field on Tuesday, and the decision to do so proved to be successful as far as the Men in Blue’s bowling is concerned.

South Africa were off to a forgettable start after being put to bat, being restricted to 66/5 from 18.5 overs, and Kuldeep struck for the first time in the contest in the 19th over, when he cleaned up Andile Phehlukwayo.

Kuldeep, who was hit for a six by Marco Jansen in the 24th over, then struck again in the third ball of the 26th, to remove Bjorn Fortuin, who was struck LBW.

Anrich Nortje was the new batter in, and Kuldeep struck in the very next ball, cleaning up Nortje, who tried to block the shot, but it beat the edge and hit the off-stump.

Kuldeep did not have to wait long for his fourth wicket, as the 27-year-old got rid of Jansen in the first ball of the 28th over.

Jansen looked to go big with the slog sweep, but he did not get enough on it, and Avesh Khan at deep square leg made no mistake with the catch. Jansen’s dismissal was the final wicket of the Proteas’ innings, as the visitors were all out in 27.1 overs.

Apart from Kuldeep, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Ahmed scalped two wickets each.

