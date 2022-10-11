Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  India vs South Africa 3rd ODI LIVE Score and updates: IND push SA on backfoot as visitors lose three

India Vs South Africa LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs South Africa At Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 11 October, 2022

11 October, 2022
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
South Africa

South Africa

31/3 (11.4 ov)

3rd ODI
India

India

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
South Africa India
31/3 (11.4 ov) - R/R 2.66

Play In Progress

Aiden Markram - 3

Heinrich Klaasen - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Aiden Markram Batting 4 8 0 0
Heinrich Klaasen Batting 2 4 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Avesh Khan 4 1 5 0
Shahbaz Ahmed 0.4 0 2 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 26/3 (10)

5 (5) R/R: 3

Reeza Hendricks 3(21) S.R (14.28)

c sub Ravi Bishnoi b Mohammed Siraj
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI LIVE Score and updates, ball by ball commentary: South Africa were off to a shaky start after they lost three wickets early in the innings

14:53 (IST)
wkt

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE
WICKET! South Africa are in a spot of bother. Siraj has another one. He has been peppering the batters with short and quick deliveries. Bowls another one to Hendricks who tries to pull it but checks his shot at the very last second and is caught by Ravi Bishnoi at short fine leg on a second attempt. He goes for 3 off 21 as SA lose three

Full Scorecard
14:43 (IST)
wkt

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Siraj has his first now. Touch back of the length from the pacer, around the off stump channel to Janneman Malan as the batter goes for the pull but miscues the stroke and is caught in the deep by Avesh Khan for 15 off 27

Full Scorecard
14:36 (IST)

India vs South Africa LIVE Updates
The extra bit of bounce has saved Reeza Hendricks. Avesh had bowled that touch fuller and straight as the ball hit the batter's back leg. The on-field umpire had given that out but Hendricks went upstairs to have another look at it. The DRS showed that ball would have missed the stumps and the initial decision was changed to NOT OUT!

Full Scorecard
14:28 (IST)

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE
A bit of a surprise this is. Washington Sundar who just got a wicket has been removed from the attack. The pacers are bowling from both the ends now

Full Scorecard
14:18 (IST)
wkt

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE
WICKET! Washington Sundar has struck. He has the big one. Quinton de Kock will walk back. He slashes a back of the length delivery, wide of off from Sundar, miscues his stroke completely and is caught around short third man region for 6 off 10 by Avesh Khan

Full Scorecard
14:01 (IST)

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI LIVE SCORE
The players are out in the middle. Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan will open the innings for South Africa. Washington Sundar will start the proceedings for India with the ball

Full Scorecard
13:45 (IST)

IND vs SA LIVE SCORE
Playing XI
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller(c), Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

Full Scorecard
13:45 (IST)

IND vs SA LIVE SCORE
Playing XI
India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan

Full Scorecard
13:44 (IST)

IND vs SA 3rd ODI LIVE
Shikhar Dhawan has won the toss and he has elected to bowl first in the series decider. The hosts have not made any changes in the XI. David Miller will lead the South African side today. "It is always a privilege to be the skipper, We would have bowled first. We have three changes. Few guys have fallen sick. Maharaj fell sick. Shamsi and Bavuma are down as well," the left-handed batter said at the toss

Full Scorecard
13:33 (IST)

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE
The toss will now take place at 1:45 PM (IST) while the first ball will be bowled at 2:15 PM (IST)

Full Scorecard
Load More

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI LIVE Score and updates: IND push SA on backfoot as visitors lose three

India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI, LIVE SCORE: Washington Sundar provided India with the first breakthrough. (Photo Source: BCCI/Twitter)


PREVIEW: India and South Africa take on each other in the decider of the three-match ODI series in Delhi. While the visitors clinch a win in the first encounter in a rain-curtailed match in Lucknow, the home side made a comeback in the second and levelled the series in Ranchi.

The wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer showed their class with the bat. While Ishan missed out on a hundred by just 7 runs, Iyer remained unbeaten at 113 to anchor the side home. The right-handed batter has been in sublime form in this series after scoring a fifty and a ton in the two games.

SQUADS:

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Mukesh Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj(c), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Temba Bavuma, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen

Updated Date: October 11, 2022 14:54:06 IST

Tags:

