India vs South Africa 3rd ODI LIVE Score and updates: IND push SA on backfoot as visitors lose three



PREVIEW: India and South Africa take on each other in the decider of the three-match ODI series in Delhi. While the visitors clinch a win in the first encounter in a rain-curtailed match in Lucknow, the home side made a comeback in the second and levelled the series in Ranchi.

The wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer showed their class with the bat. While Ishan missed out on a hundred by just 7 runs, Iyer remained unbeaten at 113 to anchor the side home. The right-handed batter has been in sublime form in this series after scoring a fifty and a ton in the two games.

SQUADS:

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Mukesh Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj(c), Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Temba Bavuma, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.