India and South Africa will face each other in the second ODI at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, on Sunday. The Ranchi ODI is likely to be interrupted by rain.

South Africa currently lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 after winning the first ODI at Lucknow by nine runs. The first ODI was reduced to 40 overs per side due to rain interruption.

On Sunday, in Ranchi, the temperature in Ranchi will be around 30 degrees Celsius with cloudy skies, according to Accuweather. There are 80 percent chance of precipitation and 48 percent chance of thunderstorms on Sunday hence the match could get interrupted by rain. However, the chances of precipitation in the afternoon are 55 percent and 25 percent in the evening. The weather should get better as the day progresses.

Coming back to cricket, captain Shikhar Dhawan will hope for a better performance by his bowlers in the second ODI after they failed to contain the Proteas batters in the first ODI. South Africa slammed 249/4 in 40 overs batting first with David Miller and Henrich Klassen scoring 75 not out and 74 not out respectively. Quinton de Kock scored 48.

In reply, the Indian top order collapsed to 51/4 before Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson steadied the innings. Iyer’s 37-ball 50 and Sanju Samson’s 63-ball 86 not out eventually took India within touching distance but they could not cross the finishing line. Shardul Thakur contributed 33 with the bat.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Washington Sundar has replaced pacer Deepak Chahar in the India squad. Chahar missed the first ODI due to a stiff back and was subsequently ruled out of the series.

