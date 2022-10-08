All-rounder Washington Sundar replaced seamer Deepak Chahar in the Indian squad for the remainder of the India vs South Africa ODI series, announced BCCI on Saturday. The decision was taken after Chahar complained of stiffness in his back after the third and final T20 against South Africa earlier.

The 30-year-old bowler also missed the rain-affected first ODI played in Lucknow, which India lost by nine runs.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Washington Sundar as a replacement for Deepak Chahar for the remainder of the ODI series against South Africa,” wrote BCCI in its press release. “Mr. Chahar had a stiffness in his back after the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore and did not feature in India’s Playing XI in the first ODI in Lucknow.”

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Washington Sundar replaces Deepak Chahar in ODI squad. #TeamIndia | #INDvSA More Details 🔽https://t.co/uBidugMgK4 — BCCI (@BCCI) October 8, 2022

The statement further added that Chahar will now go back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for recuperation from the injury and will be monitored by the medical team there.

The second ODI will be played in Ranchi on Sunday while the final ODI will be played in New Delhi on Tuesday.

India’s revised ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar.

