India vs South Africa: Aiden Markram ruled out of first T20I after contracting COVID-19

South Africa suffered a setback before a ball was bowled in the first T20I against India as batter Aiden Markram tested positive for COVID-19 and was subsequently ruled out of the game.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma confirmed the development at the toss during the opening game of the five-match series against the Men in Blue at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Markram had enjoyed a fine run of form for South Africa in the T20 World Cup last year, and was also consistent with the bat for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the recently-concluded IPL 2022. The middle-order bat collected 381 runs at an impressive average of 47.63 and a strike rate of 139.05, collecting three half-centuries along the way.

The Proteas, instead decided to hand young Tristan Stubbs his international debut. Stubbs had recently dominated headlines after being included in the Mumbai Indians squad as a replacement for Tymal Mills. He would make two appearances for the five-time champions towards the fag end of the league stage.

South Africa won the toss and opted to field, but their bowlers were carted all over the park by openers Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad as the pair brought up the fifty opening stand within the powerplay.

