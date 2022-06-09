IND vs SA 1st T20 Live Score Updates: India lose Gaikwad after quick start

After 7 overs,India 63/1 ( Ishan Kishan 31 , Shreyas Iyer 1)
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE
A wicket comes in that over as Parnell removes Gaikwad after a quick stand.
|India
|South Africa
|73/1 (7.4 ov) - R/R 9.52
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Ishan Kishan
|Batting
|33
|29
|7
|0
|Shreyas Iyer
|Batting
|7
|2
|0
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Wayne Parnell
|2
|0
|13
|1
|Tabraiz Shamsi
|0.4
|0
|10
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 57/1 (6.2)
|
16 (16) R/R: 12
Ishan Kishan 7(6)
Shreyas Iyer 7(2)
|
Ruturaj Gaikwad 23(15) S.R (153.33)
c Temba Bavuma b Wayne Parnell
A wicket comes in that over as Parnell removes Gaikwad after a quick stand.
FOUR! Back of the length, outside off and Ishan Kishan throws the bat on it. The ball pierces through the off side for a boundary.
WICKET! Parnell provides the breakthrough. Length delivery and had no pace on it. Gaikwad tries to hit that over long but miscues the stroke and Bavuma takes an easy catch at mid wicket.
SIX! That should have been taken. Back of the length, outside the leg stump line and Gaikwad pulls that towards the deep fine leg. Pretorius who was startioned at the position misjudges the ball and it goes through him.
After 6 overs,India 51/0 ( Ishan Kishan 26 , Ruturaj Gaikwad 17)
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE
An expensive from Nortje as he gives away some runs in that one. The Indian openers are getting into the groove.
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE
FOUR! WHAT A SHOT. Full and wide from Nortje and Ishan Kishan hammers that through the covers. That also brings up the 50-run stand between these two.
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Length delivery from Nortje to Ishan Kishan moving away from him and the batter places that nicely for a boundary towards the third man region.
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE
FOUR! Short one from Nortje and Gaikwad pulls that towards the on side for a boundary.
After 5 overs,India 36/0 ( Ishan Kishan 18 , Ruturaj Gaikwad 11)
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE
A brilliant over from Wayne Parnell. The ball has shown some movement and has troubled the batters.
After 4 overs,India 35/0 ( Ishan Kishan 18 , Ruturaj Gaikwad 10)
IND vs SA 1st T20I LIVE SCORE
A four to end the over as Rabada bowls that touch back of the length. The ball takes the outside edge and runs behind. Nevertheless, Rabada has mixed up the length and the pace in that over pretty well. The Indian openers are not looking really good.
India vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live update - IND vs SA 1st T20I cricket score, IND vs SA 1st T20I Match Live Coverage: India lose Gaikwad after quick start
PREVIEW: India will be up against South Africa in a five-match T20I series scheduled to begin on 9th June 2022 in Delhi. The hosts suffered a blow ahead of the start of the fixtures after stand-in captain KL Rahul and spinner Kuldeep Yadav were ruled out.
Rahul will miss out owing to a right groin injury while Kuldeep was hit on his right hand while batting in the nets.
The wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant who was earlier appointed Rahul's deputy will now lead the team and all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be the vice-captain.
"Team India Captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa owing to a right groin injury while Kuldeep Yadav will miss out in the T20I series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets last evening," the BCCI said in a statement.
"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as Captain and Hardik Pandya as vice-captain for the home series against South Africa," it added.
Rahul was handed the captaincy as the selectors had rested regular skipper Rohit Sharma along with the likes of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah for the series.
When will the first T20I between India and South Africa be played?
The first T20I between India and South Africa will be played on 9th June.
Where will the first T20I between India and South Africa be played?
The first T20I will be played at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.
What time will the first T20I between India and South Africa start?
The first T20I between India and South Africa will start at 7:30 pm (IST). The toss will take place at 7pm.
Where can you watch the first T20I between India and South Africa?
The first T20I between India and South Africa will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary.
Complete Squads
India’s T20I squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain)(wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
SA's T20I squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen
