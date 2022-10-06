Kuldeep Yadav dismissed South Africa’s Aiden Markram with a beautiful in-spinning delivery in the 16th over of the first innings of the Lucknow ODI on Thursday.

South Africa were put in to bat first after rains had delayed the start of the match and reduced it to 40 overs per side. And after having a steady start, the Proteas lost wickets in a heap as Indian bowlers bagged four wickets in a span of 10 overs.

Markram came in to bat after the second wicket of Temba Bavuma on the last ball of the 15th over. He straight away had to face Kuldeep who was turning the ball square on a pitch that was dear to spinners.

Kuldeep kept the last delivery of his over pretty full. The ball turned sharply after pitching, made its way through the bat and pad of Markram, and hit between the off and middle stump.

The chinaman was delighted with the wicket and brought out his traditional celebration. Markram tried to play him on the front foot for the first time in five balls, but was beaten by the big turn and dismissed for a duck.

Watch the video here:



South Africa lost Quinton De Kock as well a few overs later and were stranded at 110/4. However, Heinrich Klassen (74*) and David Miller (75*) built a brilliant partnership to drive the Proteas to 240 in 40 overs without any further damage.

