India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has played down the hype surrounding the upcoming India vs Pakistan game at the T20 World Cup 2022. The clash between the neighbouring countries is, without a doubt, going to be the most sought-after match. Rohit Sharma-led India open their campaign with a match against arch-rivals Pakistan on 23 October at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What adds to the anticipation is the fact that Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets the last time these two sides met in the 2021 T20 World Cup. It was Pakistan’s first win against India in World Cup events after 12 straight losses. Recently, in the Asia Cup 2022, India defeated Pakistan in the group stage but lost to them in the Super 4 round and eventually were dumped out of the tournament.

Talking about the upcoming clash, Yuzvendra Chahal said the team will be not under not much pressure as they are well aware of the Pakistan team, having played them recently.

“When you’ve already played against a particular opponent, you don’t worry much when you face them again. However, there is a lot of hype generated by media and the internet ahead of the clash against Pakistan. But for us cricketers, this is just like another match and if we think too much pressure certainly builds,” Chahal told Dainik Jagran.

“I’m quite active on the internet but I don’t allow myself to get bothered by what is being written out there.”

The leg-spinner also added that Team India is only focussed on their preparation and is not thinking about Pakistan.

“Pakistan is a good team but the focus solely remains on our performance. The most important thing is how you perform on the match day, everything depends on that,” he added.

Meanwhile, India began their preparation for the World Cup with a 13-run win over Western Australia XI in a practice game on Monday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.