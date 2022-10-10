Team India posted 158/6 batting first in their warm-up match against Western Australia XI WACA Ground in Perth on Monday. This is India’s first practice game as they prepare for the T20 World Cup 2022.

Suryakuamr Yadav top-scored for India with a knock of 52 off 35 balls after India won the toss and opted to bat. His innings included three fours and the same number of sixes. All-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed 29 off 20 balls. Deepak Hooda scored 22 off 14 balls.

Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant opened the innings for India. The India captain was first to fall at the team score of 15. He was dismissed by Jason Behrendorff on 3. Hooda’s quickfire cameo then propelled India before he was also removed by Behrendorff.

Pant was removed on 9 by pacer Andrew Tye to reduce India to 45/3. Hardik and Suryakumar then joined hands and scored 49 together before they fell one by one. Karthik (19*) and Hrshal Patel (6*) were unbeaten as the innings came to an end.

Playing XIs:

Western Australia XI playing XI: D Arcy Short, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Bancroft(w), Ashton Turner(c), Sam Fanning, Hamish McKenzie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Matthew Kelly, Nick Hobson

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

